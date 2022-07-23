'Black Adam' Trailer Reveals Antihero Action at San Diego Comic-Con

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made another DC superhero splash during Saturday's Warner Bros.panel at San Diego Comic-Con, presenting a new trailer for Black Adam.

The movie comes out on Oct. 21.

It'll see Viola Davis return as Amanda Waller, a role she played in Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, along with Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

Adam's superpowers come from the same ancient wizard as Shazam's, and the characters have often been enemies in the comics. We don't know if their cinematic counterparts will meet, but a crossover seems likely since Shazam: Fury of the Gods -- which also got a trailer on Saturday, hits theaters on Dec. 21.