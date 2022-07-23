Pixel 6A vs. iPhone SE Cameras Apple Watch Deals Best Android VPN PlayStation Plus Games Bluetooth Speaker Deal Casper Bedding Sale ISPs With No Data Caps Michaels' Back-To-School Sale
'Black Adam' Trailer Reveals Antihero Action at San Diego Comic-Con

The DC Comics movie is coming this October.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Hooded Dwayne Johnson emerges from an explosion as Black Adam
We got another look at Black Adam on Saturday.
Warner Bros

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made another DC superhero splash during Saturday's Warner Bros.panel at San Diego Comic-Con, presenting a new trailer for Black Adam.

The movie comes out on Oct. 21.

It'll see Viola Davis return as Amanda Waller, a role she played in Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, along with Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

Adam's superpowers come from the same ancient wizard as Shazam's, and the characters have often been enemies in the comics. We don't know if their cinematic counterparts will meet, but a crossover seems likely since Shazam: Fury of the Gods -- which also got a trailer on Saturday, hits theaters on Dec. 21.

