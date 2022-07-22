Pixel 6A vs. iPhone SE Cameras Apple Watch Deals Best Android VPN PlayStation Plus Games Bluetooth Speaker Deal Casper Bedding Sale ISPs With No Data Caps Michaels' Back-To-School Sale
'Spider-Man: Freshman Year' Hits Disney Plus in 2024

The original series will explore the wall crawler's Marvel Cinematic Universe adventures prior to Captain America: Civil War.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Spider-Man: Freshman Year logo
Spider-Man: Freshman Year is coming to Disney Plus in 2024.
Marvel Studios

Disney Plus animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year will be released in 2024, Marvel revealed during its animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. The show follows a young Peter Parker in his earliest days as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man, and it's set before his live-action debut in Captain America: Civil War.

It should answer some of our questions about the web slinger's early days, like the circumstances of the spider bite that gave him his powers, the first villains he encountered and the existence of MCU Uncle Ben.

The series was among the Marvel shows announced during last November's Disney Plus Day

