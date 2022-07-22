'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Gets a New Trailer at San Diego Comic-Con

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is dropping on Prime Video in September this year, but today fans at San Diego Comic-Con were given another early look at the show -- which will reportedly cost Amazon Studios $1 billion to produce.

The trailer, which is about three minutes long, shows the widest scope of footage from the sow yet. It begins with Galadriel in front of an enormous heap of soldier's helmets, with a voice over that says "We thought the war, at last, was ended."

The peace doesn't last, though. When Galadriel looks through a seeing stone called a palantir, she sees more war, chaos and carnage.

The show is set in the Second Age of Middle Earth. For the lay people among you, that's thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkein's The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings. It goes on to show shots of the elven kingdom of Rivendell, and general wellbeing.

We've already had a peek at the show. The first trailer was released all the way back in February. It stars Markella Kavenagh, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Morfydd Clark and Robert Aramayo among others.