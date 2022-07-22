Pixel 6A vs. iPhone SE Cameras Apple Watch Deals Best Android VPN PlayStation Plus Games Bluetooth Speaker Deal Casper Bedding Sale ISPs With No Data Caps Michaels' Back-To-School Sale
Culture Entertainment

X-Men '97 Brings Marvel Mutant Revival to Disney Plus in Fall 2023

San Diego Comic-Con gives us a glimpse at the continuation of the beloved '90s animated series.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
X-Men 97 title card is seen in a picture frame being held by Wolverine, whose gloved hands are visible.
We're yearning for X-Men '97 too, Wolverine.
Marvel Studios

We got our first glimpse at the Disney Plus revival of the beloved '90s X-Men animated series, as the upcoming X-Men '97 was revealed Friday during San Diego Comic-Con. The show is scheduled to hit Disney's streaming service in fall 2023, Marvel Studios said.

This series doesn't appear to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we got a musical preview of it in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness -- a little bit of the show's updated theme tune plays when Professor X first appears.

The revival was among the Marvel shows announced during last November's Disney Plus Day. It'll feature "new stories in the iconic '90s timeline of the original series," which ran for five seasons from 1992 to 1997 (and is all on Disney Plus).

Most of the surviving members of the older series' voice cast are returning for X-Men '97 -- actor Cal Dodd teased his return as Wolverine back in January.

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

See all photos