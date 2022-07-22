X-Men '97 Brings Marvel Mutant Revival to Disney Plus in Fall 2023

We got our first glimpse at the Disney Plus revival of the beloved '90s X-Men animated series, as the upcoming X-Men '97 was revealed Friday during San Diego Comic-Con. The show is scheduled to hit Disney's streaming service in fall 2023, Marvel Studios said.

This series doesn't appear to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we got a musical preview of it in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness -- a little bit of the show's updated theme tune plays when Professor X first appears.

The revival was among the Marvel shows announced during last November's Disney Plus Day. It'll feature "new stories in the iconic '90s timeline of the original series," which ran for five seasons from 1992 to 1997 (and is all on Disney Plus).

Most of the surviving members of the older series' voice cast are returning for X-Men '97 -- actor Cal Dodd teased his return as Wolverine back in January.