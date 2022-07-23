Marvel Reveals Phase 6 MCU Plans, Including Avengers: Secret Wars

Welcome to the multiverse! After beginning its Saturday Comic-Con panel by revealing that Phase 4 will end with this year's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios blew through its Phase 5 announcements, right into 2024 and beyond plans with Phase 6 updates.

Yes, that's right, we got updates on *three* Marvel Cinematic Universe phases today.

Similar to The Infinity Saga, a name given to refer to Phases 1, 2 and 3, the next trio now has a name of their own (thanks, Kang!): The Multiverse Saga.

Fantastic Four will release Nov. 8, 2024, and the following year will see two new Avengers films: Kang Dynasty on May 2, and Secret Wars on Nov. 7.

Marvel Studios

These are unlikely to be the only three Phase 6 movies, rest assured. When the timeline was announced by Marvel president Kevin Feige and shown onstage, you could tell there were missing titles — perhaps we can glean something from the open dates and slots here:

Phase 6 so far:



FANTASTIC FOUR - November 8, 2024

AVENGERS THE KANG DYNASTY - May 2, 2025

AVENGERS: SECRET WARS - November 7, 2025.#SDCC pic.twitter.com/tFjizpg88J — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 24, 2022

