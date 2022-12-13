X
Fusion Energy BreakthroughFTX Co-Founder's Fraud Charges'Avatar 2' ReviewAmazon Sale58 Gift IdeasGeminid Meteor Shower

New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

These are the pick of this year's biggest and best movies, as Indiana Jones returns, Disney celebrates 100 years and Christopher Nolan explodes back onto the screen.

richard-trenholm-square.jpg
Richard Trenholm
richard-trenholm-square.jpg
Richard Trenholm
See full bio
Indiana Jones
1 of 48 Lucasfilm

Movies are back (again) in 2023

From Indiana Jones to Christopher Nolan, from Marvel to Barbie, there are some big hitters hitting theaters and streaming in 2023. As usual there are a ton of sequels and superheroes, but there are some cool filmmakers and even a few original stories in there too.

Click through the gallery to see our pick of the biggest and best films to look forward to in 2023.

A blue-skinned native of the planet Pandora.
2 of 48 Disney

Avatar: The Way of Water

The sequel to James Cameron's record-breaking sci-fi movie will close out 2022 at the box office.

knives-out-woods-2-daniel-craig-promo
3 of 48 Lionsgate

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Here's your holiday viewing on Netflix: Daniel Craig reprises his role for Knives Out 2 as master sleuth Benoit Blanc in this hilarious whodunit sequel. Rian Johnson directs Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Ethan Hawke.

A creepy robot doll reads a little girl a story in horror movie Megan.
4 of 48 Universal

M3gan

A robot doll brings the scares in this A24 horror flick.

STRANGER THINGS. Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix. © 2022
5 of 48 Netflix

True Haunting

Stranger Things villain Vecna (aka Jamie Campbell Bower) is back on scary territory in this real-life story of the first televised exorcism.

Christian Bale in period costume holds a candle in spooky lighting.
6 of 48 Scott Garfield/Netflix

The Pale Blue Eye

Scott Cooper directs a Netflix Gothic thriller starring Christian Bale as a detective investigating murders at West Point military academy, with the help of a young cadet: none other than Edgar Allan Poe.

Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore and DC Young Fly hang out
7 of 48 Warner Bros

House Party

Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore and DC Young Fly reboot the '90s hip-hop comedy, with a cast of big-name cameos including LeBron James, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Lena Waithe and original stars Kid 'n Play.

Eddie Murphy looks disdainfully at a nervous Jonah Hill in Netflix movie You People.
8 of 48 Parrish Lewis/Netflix

You People

Kenya Barris directs and co-writes with Jonah Hill for this comedy starring Hill with Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mike Epps, Nia Long, Deon Cole, Rhea Perlman and David Duchovny.

Dave Bautista looms in horror movie Knock at the Cabin.
9 of 48 Universal

Knock at the Cabin

Dave Bautista looms in M. Night Shyamalan's horror movie Knock at the Cabin.

graceandfrankie-season7-episode8-00-10-46-11-r
10 of 48

80 for Brady

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Billy Porter and Guy Fieri search for football star Tom Brady in this comedy.

Channing Tatum's abs star alongside Salma Hayek
11 of 48 Warner Bros

Magic Mike's Last Dance

Channing Tatum's abs star alongside Salma Hayek as the Magic Mike show heads to London.

Scary figures wearing piglet and bear masks creep up on a woman in a hot tub.
12 of 48 Jagged Edge Productions

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey

The famous bear turns nasty in this low-budget shocker.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly shrink down for Ant-Man 3.
13 of 48 Marvel

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly shrink down for Ant-Man 3.

creed-2015
14 of 48 Warner Bros. Pictures

Creed III

Michael B. Jordan gets back in the ring for this sequel to the Creed and Rocky films, and also directs. 

Adam Driver
15 of 48 Disney

65

Adam Driver is a crash-landed astronaut in a thriller directed by the writers of A Quiet Place.

Zachary Levi returns as superhero Shazam in this DC sequel.
16 of 48 Warner Bros. Pictures

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Zachary Levi returns as superhero Shazam in this DC sequel.

john-wick-3-parabellum-keanu-reeves-halle-berry-1
17 of 48 Niko Tavernise

John Wick: Chapter 4

Yeah, we're thinking he's back. Keanu Reeves is gun-toting John Wick for a fourth time.

Chris Pine goes back to the decade fashion forgot in Wonder Woman 1984.
18 of 48 Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures

Dungeons & Dragons

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page roll the dice for a new movie based on the iconic role-playing game.

Boxer George Foreman. Shot taken from a low angle shows Foreman striking a workout bag. Undated photograph.
19 of 48 Bettman

Heart of a Lion

Biopic of boxer George Foreman.

mario-kart-8
20 of 48 Nintendo

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Chris Pratt lends his voice to the Nintendo legend, although he won't do the accent.

Our Flag Means Death on HBO Max
21 of 48 Aaron Epstein/HBO Max

Next Goal Wins

Taika Waititi (seen here in the comedy series Our Flag Means Death) directs this real-life story of a soccer trying to guide the American Samoa team to the World Cup.

Evil Dead Rise
22 of 48 Warner Bros

Evil Dead Rise

Another reboot/sequel based on the horror classic.

Mantis, Groot, Peter Quill, Drax and Gamora step down on a ship's boarding ramp in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
23 of 48 Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Guardians of the Galaxy are returning for their third cinematic adventure with Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and pals.

Fast and Furious 9
24 of 48 Universal

Fast X

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and the Fast and Furious crew take Jason Momoa and Brie Larson for a ride in this 10th and penultimate entry.

Halle Bailey as Disney's Little Mermaid
25 of 48 Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

The Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey is Ariel in an aquatic Disney live-action reboot. 

spiderverse-bac348-1059-lm-v1
26 of 48 Sony Pictures Animation

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Miles Morales swings back into action for more multiverse madness in part 1 of a two-part sequel.

beast-wars-transformers-comic-promo
27 of 48 IDW

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers 7 will be set in the 1990s and introduces new robots based on the Beast Wars cartoon. It's called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Flash Justice League
28 of 48 Warner Bros.

The Flash

DC gets in on the multiverse action as Ezra Miller's speedy superhero Flash faces Michael Keaton's Batman

A smiling water person and a frowning fire person walk through a cartoon city where the elements live together in Pixar's Elemental.
29 of 48 Pixar

Elemental

Watery Wade and hot-headed Ember are Pixar's newest double act in Elemental.

Indiana Jones
30 of 48 Lucasfilm

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford returns in Indiana Jones 5.

Tom Cruise runs
31 of 48 Chiabella James

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Tom Cruise runs back onto the big screen for the next Mission: Impossible movie.

Black and white image of a man in a 1940s hat chased by reporters.
32 of 48 Universal

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan directs Cillian Murphy as the father of the atomic bomb.

Actor Margot Robbie smiling in a pink vintage dream car as the live action version of fashion toy Barbie.
33 of 48 Jaap Buitendijk

Barbie

Margot Robbie climbs into her dream car as the live-action version of fashion toy Barbie. Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef and Will Ferrell co-star in a film directed by Greta Gerwig, who's also co-writing with Noah Baumbach.

Brie Larson smoulders in her blue, red and gold Captain Marvel superhero outfit.
34 of 48 Marvel

The Marvels

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is joined by fellow Marvel-ous heroes Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau in this MCU sequel.

meg-05908r
35 of 48 Daniel Smith

Meg 2: The Trench

Jason Statham gets a bigger boat with director Ben Wheatley.

zendaya-5
36 of 48

Challengers

Luca Guadagnino directs a tennis rom-com starring Zendaya with Mike Faist from West Side Story and Josh O'Connor from The Crown.

blue-beetle
37 of 48 DC Comics

Blue Beetle

DC superhero Blue Beetle makes his live-action debut.

13-equalizer2
38 of 48 Glen Wilson

The Equalizer 3

Denzel Washington equals the odds in an all-action sequel.

hercule-poirot-death-on-the-nile
39 of 48 Captura de pantalla por Gonzalo Jiménez/CNET

A Haunting in Venice

Kenneth Branagh's third outing as Agatha Christie's mustachioed master detective Hercule Poirot. 

avengers253d1a2031442d.jpg
40 of 48 Jay Maidment

Kraven the Hunter

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (seen here as Quicksilver in the Marvel movie Avengers: Age of Ultron) is Kraven the Hunter in another Spider-Man spinoff from Sony, following Venom and Morbius.

rev-1-mgr-19733-msg-high-res-jpeg
41 of 48 Warner Bros. Pictures

True Love

Rogue One director Gareth Edwards marshalls Tenet star John David Washington, Gemma Chan and Ken Watanabe in a sci-fi story.

gettyimages-607435710
42 of 48 Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

The Exorcist

After reinventing the Halloween series, David Gordon Green reboots another iconic horror film. 

Dune
43 of 48 Warner Bros.

Dune: Part 2

Denis Villeneuve, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and a legion of stars return for this sandblasted sci-fi sequel.

Hunger Games Prequel songbirds snakes
44 of 48

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Rachel Zegler volunteers as tribute in this Hunger Games prequel.

Animated still of a princess wishing upon a star.
45 of 48 Disney

Wish

Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary with this animated tale of a princess (played by Ariana DeBose) who wishes upon a star.

gettyimages-687548923
46 of 48 Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Wonka

Timothée Chalamet plays the chocolate mogul in a prequel to Roald Dahl's classic stories, previously filmed with Gene Wilder in 1971.

ghostbusters-afterlife-m31563
47 of 48 Sony

Ghostbusters Afterlife sequel

Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon ain't afraid of no ghost in another ghostbustin' sequel.

aquaman-2018-dc-2
48 of 48 Warner Bros. Pictures

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II dive back in for more underwater action in DC's Aquaman 2.

More Galleries

2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More
mandalorian-3-social.png

2023's Best TV and Streaming Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

61 Photos
The Best Games on Nintendo Switch to Play in 2022
zelda-cnet-2.jpg

The Best Games on Nintendo Switch to Play in 2022

36 Photos
New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More
thor4

New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

48 Photos
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Is an Underdog Worth Rooting For
mitsubishi-outlander-phev-2023-50

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Is an Underdog Worth Rooting For

50 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games
astro-bot-rescue-mission-screen-02-ps4-us-18may18

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
See NASA's Daring Artemis I Moon Mission Unfold in Stunning Images
Gray moon looms large as Orion spacecraft appears on the left side in a partial view.

See NASA's Daring Artemis I Moon Mission Unfold in Stunning Images

24 Photos
2023 Honda Pilot Bows in Upscale Elite, Rugged TrailSport Specs
2023 Honda Pilot

2023 Honda Pilot Bows in Upscale Elite, Rugged TrailSport Specs

62 Photos