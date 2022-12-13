New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

These are the pick of this year's biggest and best movies, as Indiana Jones returns, Disney celebrates 100 years and Christopher Nolan explodes back onto the screen.
From Indiana Jones to Christopher Nolan, from Marvel to Barbie, there are some big hitters hitting theaters and streaming in 2023. As usual there are a ton of sequels and superheroes, but there are some cool filmmakers and even a few original stories in there too.
Click through the gallery to see our pick of the biggest and best films to look forward to in 2023.
The sequel to James Cameron's record-breaking sci-fi movie will close out 2022 at the box office.
Here's your holiday viewing on Netflix: Daniel Craig reprises his role for Knives Out 2 as master sleuth Benoit Blanc in this hilarious whodunit sequel. Rian Johnson directs Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Ethan Hawke.
A robot doll brings the scares in this A24 horror flick.
Stranger Things villain Vecna (aka Jamie Campbell Bower) is back on scary territory in this real-life story of the first televised exorcism.
Scott Cooper directs a Netflix Gothic thriller starring Christian Bale as a detective investigating murders at West Point military academy, with the help of a young cadet: none other than Edgar Allan Poe.
Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore and DC Young Fly reboot the '90s hip-hop comedy, with a cast of big-name cameos including LeBron James, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Lena Waithe and original stars Kid 'n Play.
Kenya Barris directs and co-writes with Jonah Hill for this comedy starring Hill with Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mike Epps, Nia Long, Deon Cole, Rhea Perlman and David Duchovny.
Dave Bautista looms in M. Night Shyamalan's horror movie Knock at the Cabin.
Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Billy Porter and Guy Fieri search for football star Tom Brady in this comedy.
Channing Tatum's abs star alongside Salma Hayek as the Magic Mike show heads to London.
The famous bear turns nasty in this low-budget shocker.
Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly shrink down for Ant-Man 3.
Michael B. Jordan gets back in the ring for this sequel to the Creed and Rocky films, and also directs.
Adam Driver is a crash-landed astronaut in a thriller directed by the writers of A Quiet Place.
Zachary Levi returns as superhero Shazam in this DC sequel.
Yeah, we're thinking he's back. Keanu Reeves is gun-toting John Wick for a fourth time.
Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page roll the dice for a new movie based on the iconic role-playing game.
Biopic of boxer George Foreman.
Chris Pratt lends his voice to the Nintendo legend, although he won't do the accent.
Taika Waititi (seen here in the comedy series Our Flag Means Death) directs this real-life story of a soccer trying to guide the American Samoa team to the World Cup.
Another reboot/sequel based on the horror classic.
The Guardians of the Galaxy are returning for their third cinematic adventure with Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and pals.
Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and the Fast and Furious crew take Jason Momoa and Brie Larson for a ride in this 10th and penultimate entry.
Halle Bailey is Ariel in an aquatic Disney live-action reboot.
Miles Morales swings back into action for more multiverse madness in part 1 of a two-part sequel.
Transformers 7 will be set in the 1990s and introduces new robots based on the Beast Wars cartoon. It's called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
DC gets in on the multiverse action as Ezra Miller's speedy superhero Flash faces Michael Keaton's Batman.
Watery Wade and hot-headed Ember are Pixar's newest double act in Elemental.
Harrison Ford returns in Indiana Jones 5.
Tom Cruise runs back onto the big screen for the next Mission: Impossible movie.
Christopher Nolan directs Cillian Murphy as the father of the atomic bomb.
Margot Robbie climbs into her dream car as the live-action version of fashion toy Barbie. Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef and Will Ferrell co-star in a film directed by Greta Gerwig, who's also co-writing with Noah Baumbach.
Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is joined by fellow Marvel-ous heroes Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau in this MCU sequel.
Jason Statham gets a bigger boat with director Ben Wheatley.
Luca Guadagnino directs a tennis rom-com starring Zendaya with Mike Faist from West Side Story and Josh O'Connor from The Crown.
DC superhero Blue Beetle makes his live-action debut.
Denzel Washington equals the odds in an all-action sequel.
Kenneth Branagh's third outing as Agatha Christie's mustachioed master detective Hercule Poirot.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson (seen here as Quicksilver in the Marvel movie Avengers: Age of Ultron) is Kraven the Hunter in another Spider-Man spinoff from Sony, following Venom and Morbius.
Rogue One director Gareth Edwards marshalls Tenet star John David Washington, Gemma Chan and Ken Watanabe in a sci-fi story.
After reinventing the Halloween series, David Gordon Green reboots another iconic horror film.
Denis Villeneuve, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and a legion of stars return for this sandblasted sci-fi sequel.
Rachel Zegler volunteers as tribute in this Hunger Games prequel.
Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary with this animated tale of a princess (played by Ariana DeBose) who wishes upon a star.
Timothée Chalamet plays the chocolate mogul in a prequel to Roald Dahl's classic stories, previously filmed with Gene Wilder in 1971.
Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon ain't afraid of no ghost in another ghostbustin' sequel.
Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II dive back in for more underwater action in DC's Aquaman 2.