iPhone 13 release date: Apple's new phones ship on Sept. 24

Apple Event

Apple's iPhone 13 made its debut at Tuesday's Apple event, along with the new Apple Watch Series 7 and iPad Mini 6. As was rumored, we're getting four new versions of the iPhone -- a base iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max -- following a similar pattern to last year's announcement of the iPhone 12 line.

You can preorder any of the iPhone 13 models starting Friday, Sept. 17. All models will be available to purchase on Friday, Sept. 24.

This marks a return to Apple's usual iPhone release schedule, after the pandemic caused production delays for the iPhone 12 in 2020. It also confirms an August note to investors, reported on by MacRumors, in which Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives revealed that Apple was likely to launch the iPhone 13 in "the third week of September."

Tuesday's Apple event -- which was virtual again this year because of the pandemic -- tends to be the company's most important of the year. New iPhones represent about half of the tech giant's revenue. Here's everything Apple announced at its iPhone 13 event.

