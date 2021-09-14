iPhone 13 includes 12-megapixel camera with better lenses, cinematic mode for videos

Apple

Apple Event

Apple's iPhone 13 will get an improved 12-megpixel camera with a better ultrawide lens and sensor, the company said Tuesday. In addition to ProRes video, portrait modes, computational photography, better image stabilization, and a diagonal design for the rear lenses, the iPhone 13 will also come with a Cinematic mode to make cinema-style videos.

Those aren't enormous changes from 2020's iPhone 12, which came with wide and ultrawide cameras for lower-end models and added a telephoto camera on the higher end iPhone Pro models. But the new features and camera options could appeal much more to people with older iPhones, especially single-camera models. Significant camera improvements can be more noticeable than faster processors and better screens

Cameras are crucial to smartphones, which is why newer models have multiple cameras and often a bump to accommodate better optics and image sensors. Photos and videos are how we catalog and share our lives, and features like better low-light performance and new lens perspectives can really help.

Apple revealed the camera at its iPhone 13 launch event on Tuesday.

Apple established a commanding lead in smartphone photography with its first iPhones but lost its edge as rivals like Samsung, Google, and Huawei invested heavily in their own technology. Apple has kept competitive through steady improvements in camera hardware and, crucially, the accompanying software that processes several frames of raw data into a finished JPEG or HEIC photo file.

Although Apple has added wide angle and telephoto cameras to expand creative options, its generally conservative approach has meant iPhones haven't used pixel binning, which lets people take much higher resolution photos when the light is good, and "periscope" cameras that dramatically increase telephoto zoom factors.

Instead, Apple has worked on software features like portrait modes for flattering photos of people, better performance in dim lighting and its ProRaw photo format for more advanced photography.

This is a developing story. See all of CNET's coverage from today's Apple event.