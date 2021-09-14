Live: Apple 2021 event blog Apple's urgent iOS update Apple iPad 2021 Queer Eye Lego set PS5 restock tracker Woolly mammoths are coming back
Apple Watch Series 7: a whole new design

This year's watch is a bigger-screened revamp.

The first Apple Watch arrived in 2015. Six years later, Apple is giving its watch a redesign: the Series 7, announced at Apple's iPhone-focused virtual September event.

The only thing truly new about last year's Apple Watch Series 6 was estimated blood oxygen. This year, the updates are a lot more extensive. But it's not that different-looking. The larger screen should allow more readable and detailed watch faces, notifications and apps, much like the Series 4's size increase a few years ago. Buttons are larger on the displays, and Apple says 50% more text can be fit on-screen.

There are new watch faces, too: a revamped Modular watch face, and a text-warping watch face.

Apple's watch lineup has been getting steadily more successful, especially as wearable competitors have consolidated. Apple's Fitness+ subscription service, launched at the end of last year, requires the Watch to take advantage of its video workouts. Last year's Apple Watch SE tried to aim for being a more affordable Apple Watch, but its $250 starting price was still well above budget fitness trackers from companies such as Fitbit.

This is a developing story...

