iPhone 13 Pro gets 120Hz display and 3 new cameras

Screenshot/CNET

Apple Event

Apple just unveiled the iPhone 13 Pro, its new high-end smartphone meant to succeed the iPhone 12 Pro. The announcement came during Apple's annual product launch event on Tuesday, where it also announced the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The phones will start at the same price as last year's Pro iPhones, with the iPhone 13 Pro beginning at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starting at $1,099.

As is usually the case with Apple's Pro-level iPhones, the camera is one of the main differentiators between the iPhone 13 Pro and the standard model. There's a new triple-lens camera system with larger 77-millimeter telephoto lens that provides a 3x optical zoom. This represents an improvement on the iPhone 12 Pro's 2X optical zoom and the iPhone 12 Pro Max's 2.5X optical zoom.

The iPhone 13 Pro is also getting Apple's ProMotion feature, which boosts the screens refresh rate for smoother performance. It's the first time Apple has brought this feature to the iPhone.

Apple CEO Tim Cook called the iPhone 13 Pro "the most Pro iPhone ever" during Tuesday's event. It comes in four colors and comes with stainless steel bands just like its predecessor.

Just like last year, the iPhone 13 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display. Both smartphones are also getting a boost in battery life, making them the longest-lasting iPhones ever made, according to Apple. The iPhone 13 Pro should last 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max gets a 2.5-hour bump in battery life over its predecessor.

The rest of the iPhone 13 lineup also comes with longer battery life, and features a redesigned TrueDepth camera system that's 20% smaller than the notch on previous iPhones. The standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini also come with more advanced camera features like Apple's new Cinematic Mode. This feature holds focus on the subject and automatically transfers it in real time.

The phones also run on Apple's A15 Bionic processor, but it sounds like the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will run on a version with five-core GPU.

Apple launched its first iPhone Pro model in 2019 with the iPhone 11 Pro. It was positioned as a pricier alternative to the entry level iPhone for those willing to pay for more sophisticated cameras, a better screen and extra storage.

Apple's fall launch -- which is virtual again this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic -- tends to be the company's most important of the year. It's when the company announces new iPhones, which represent about half its revenue. While the iPhone remains Apple's biggest moneymaker, the company also has been expanding its software and services efforts. In the past couple of years, its new offerings have included a $5-per-month Apple TV Plus entertainment package and a $10-per-month Apple Fitness Plus workout service.

This story is developing. Please refresh for the latest.

CNET's Ian Sherr contributed to this report.