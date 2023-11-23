X
Black Friday 2023 Deals on E-Bikes and Electric Scooters

We went through all the Black Friday deals on e-bikes and electric scooters to find the best based on our testing and reviews.

Joseph Kaminski Senior Associate Technology Editor / Reviews
When not juggling the dual demands of parenthood and playing basketball, Joseph is a life-long Manhattanite who can be found testing the latest tech in the CNET Labs and developing new benchmarks and testing methodologies.
The Apollo Pro V6 electric scooter, Aventon Soltera 2 e-bike and InMotion V11 electric unicycle.

 Joseph Kaminski/CNET

If a new e-bike or electric scooter is on your shopping list this holiday season, check out these currently available Black Friday offers. The items listed here have been tested and reviewed by us, are currently being tested, or are related to a product line we've tested. Most of the vendors listed have sales going on with their entire stock. So if you like a certain brand but the product listed doesn't fit your needs, take a look at the company's site and you'll probably find a deal on the one you're after.

  • Aventon Soltera 2 e-bike: $999 (save $400). The Soltera 2, a standout in the Aventon lineup, is particularly suitable for daily commuting. It's not as heavy as most traditional e-bikes, weighing only 41 pounds.

  • Navee V50 electric scooter: $480 (save $120). The Navee V50 is a reliable last-mile scooter featuring one of the more distinctive folding mechanisms we've seen. 

  • HappyRun Tank G60 e-bike: $1,119 (save $280). The G60 is crafted for a more leisurely ride and to counter the more aggressive-looking moped/motorcycle-like bikes on the market.  

  • RadWagon 4 e-bike: $1,599 (save $400). The RadWagon 4 is easily one of the best and most versatile cargo bikes for carrying your kids or groceries or whatever. Rad Power Bikes offers a slew of accessories to make your daily commute simpler, too.

  • Ride1Up Cafe Cruiser e-bike: $1,195 (save $400). The Cafe Cruiser has a laid-back feel, but its durable rear rack can easily tote around cargo or a second passenger, making this e-bike great for both leisure and a daily commute.

For more, check out our Best Electric Bikes for 2023 and Best Electric Scooters for 2023.

Joseph Kaminski/CNET