Black Friday 2023 Deals on E-Bikes and Electric Scooters

If a new e-bike or electric scooter is on your shopping list this holiday season, check out these currently available Black Friday offers. The items listed here have been tested and reviewed by us, are currently being tested, or are related to a product line we've tested. Most of the vendors listed have sales going on with their entire stock. So if you like a certain brand but the product listed doesn't fit your needs, take a look at the company's site and you'll probably find a deal on the one you're after.

Aventon Soltera 2 e-bike: $999 (save $400). The Soltera 2, a standout in the Aventon lineup, is particularly suitable for daily commuting. It's not as heavy as most traditional e-bikes, weighing only 41 pounds.

Navee V50 electric scooter: $480 (save $120). The Navee V50 is a reliable last-mile scooter featuring one of the more distinctive folding mechanisms we've seen.

HappyRun Tank G60 e-bike: $1,119 (save $280). The G60 is crafted for a more leisurely ride and to counter the more aggressive-looking moped/motorcycle-like bikes on the market.

RadWagon 4 e-bike: $1,599 (save $400). The RadWagon 4 is easily one of the best and most versatile cargo bikes for carrying your kids or groceries or whatever. Rad Power Bikes offers a slew of accessories to make your daily commute simpler, too.

Unagi e350 electric scooter: $199 (save $741). If you're looking for an easy to fold, lightweight scooter, this is a deal. Unagi scooters are some of the best designed on the market, in terms of both looks and use. This model is no exception, and it's great for short distances.

InMotion V11 EUC: $1,599 (save $800). The V11 is one of the first electric unicycles with air suspension. That combined with the 18-inch wheel makes going over bumps a breeze. Read our review.

InMotion Climber electric scooter: $899 (save $100). The Climber is a solid alternative for larger riders. Most last-mile options have a maximum payload of 220 pounds, but the Climber can support up to 286 pounds. Read our review.

Ride1Up Cafe Cruiser e-bike: $1,195 (save $400). The Cafe Cruiser has a laid-back feel, but its durable rear rack can easily tote around cargo or a second passenger, making this e-bike great for both leisure and a daily commute.

For more, check out our Best Electric Bikes for 2023 and Best Electric Scooters for 2023.