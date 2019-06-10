The best luxury SUVs in 2019

Luxury crossovers and SUVs are hotter than ever, and these days, they come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. From compact, efficient crossovers to large-and-in-charge behemoths, there's a luxury SUV for every type of buyer.

Here are some of the best ones you can buy in 2019.

2019 Volvo XC90 Excellence

The Volvo XC90 offers an insane amount of luxury, and the Excellence is the upper-crust trim, for just over $100,000.

It may look like a regular XC90 on the outside, but the interior is out-of-this-world cool, with two sculpted rear seats with a drink cooler in the console between them. Just like the seats, the cup holders are both heated and cooled.

The Excellence is available with a single powertrain: a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter I4, paired with a battery and electric motor. All in, the plug-in hybrid makes a healthy 400 horsepower.

-- Kyle Hyatt

2019 Lincoln Navigator

Lincoln's new Navigator is just about the best way to spend your money in the full-size luxury SUV space. Its primary competitor, the Escalade, is nearly equally priced and it feels like it's 10 years old. The choice is obvious.

The Navigator drives like a dream and its interior is some of Lincoln's best work in... maybe forever. The world needs more blue interiors.

-- Andrew Krok

2019 Bentley Bentayga

Let's see... a 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine producing 600 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. Why wouldn't this be my choice for my favorite luxury SUV?

Sure, it costs over $200,000, but I can't help thinking how fun it would be to slap some aggressive tires on the Bentayga and hit the dunes.

In addition to its super-luxurious interior, the Bentayga has eight driving modes, including those for snow, sand, grass and trails. And if the W12 is too much for you, there are also V8 and hybrid models.

-- Emme Hall

2019 Porsche Cayenne

Between a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making 550 horsepower and 558 pound-feet of torque in the Turbo model and an E-Hybrid coming in the very near future, the Cayenne spans a wide potential performance gamut.

It's a big SUV, but it still handles like a proper Porsche. Plus, the new PCM infotainment, also seen in the Panamera models, is streets ahead of the older system with increased functionality and ease-of-use.

-- Antuan Goodwin

2019 Mazda CX-9

You might not think of Mazda as a luxury brand, but I promise, in its top trim, the 2019 CX-9 is as nice as many of the other SUVs on this list.

A 2.5-liter turbocharged engine is mated to a smooth-shifting six-speed automatic. It's like the proverbial butter behind the wheel. But you don't even have to drive it to appreciate how well the CX-9 punches above its weight. Just look at it. It's stunning.

-- Manuel Carrillo III

2019 Audi Q7

The three-row Q7 pretty much rocks at everything. It handles like an Audi should, it looks great and it has all the latest tech. The bonus: it starts at under $50,000.

Two engine choices are offered. The spry little 2.0-liter turbo with 252 horsepower is enough to motivate the Q7 around town, or you can go big and a supercharged V6.

The Q7 has excellent tech, from active safety to the intuitive MMI infotainment system. Virtual Cockpit, which puts navigation and other info front and center, is well-worth the extra $2,000.

-- Jake Holmes

2019 Mercedes-AMG G63

Yes, it's a ridiculous anachronism, but nothing drives or feels like a Geländewagen. It's singularly lovable and memorable, a true living legend that drips both luxury and off-road ability.

The V8-powered G550 offers ample performance, but why not go with the 577-horsepower G63. Sure, it starts at $147,500, but aren't you worth it?

-- Chris Paukert

2019 GMC Yukon Denali

GMC's big-boy Yukon Denali comes standard with a 6.2-liter V8 making 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, which is mated to an excellent 10-speed automatic transmission. It offers a really smooth and quiet ride for a such a big, body-on-frame SUV.

Denali-specific exterior touches add a little more style and look better than the too-flashy Cadillac Escalade. The Yukon Denali starts at $66,200.

-- Jon Wong

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

The Velar may start at under $50,000, but that doesn't mean it's not chock-a-block with British luxury.

The Velar is loaded with advanced driver aid systems, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and lane-keep assist. You can also get some cool tech like traffic-sign recognition and a drowsy driver monitor.

The interior is a minimalist's delight, flooded with light from an available panoramic moonroof. Comfortable front seats are heated and cooled and come with massage functionality.

-- Steven Ewing

2019 Jaguar I-Pace

Luxury is increasingly about reduction of stress, and silently flying down the road in an electric SUV with comprehensive safety features and that requires basically zero maintenance certainly would make it pretty easy to relax.

Not that any owner is likely to go there, the I-Pace is a legitimately good off-roader. I tackled some impressively steep terrain on some low-profile, road-biased tires, making the I-Pace the best off-road EV on the market.

The I-Pace is legitimately quick, with 394 horsepower and a 0-60 time of just 4.5 seconds. Despite that and all-wheel drive, the I-Pace will do 240 miles on a charge. It starts at just under $70,000.

-- Tim Stevens