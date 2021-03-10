2022 Jeep Wagoneer: Boxy and bold

This is the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer.
This three-row SUV debuted alongside the much fancier Grand Wagoneer.
Thanks to its 214.7-inch-long body, the Wagoneer has loads of interior space.
While nowhere near as nice as what you get in the Grand Wagoneer, this SUV's interior is still extremely pleasant.
Wagoneer is spelled out across this SUV's grille.
A 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard in the 2022 Wagoneer.
What do you think of this vehicle's styling?
The two-spoke steering wheel is a retro touch, inspired by Wagoneers of decades past.
This ginormous sunroof should let plenty of light into the Wagoneer's cabin.
