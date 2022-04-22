2022 Lincoln Navigator Emphasizes the Details

The updated 2022 Navigator really leans into luxury, with its Black Label trim offering quite the plush experience.
The fourth-generation Lincoln Navigator is already in its fourth model year.
But thanks to a raft of updates that cover the spectrum from style to tech, the 2022 Lincoln Navigator retains its position as one of the more interesting luxury three-row SUVs money can buy.
The rear end is perhaps the biggest benefactor, with a slim taillight design that now does a fun little flourish when the car is locked or unlocked.
Up front, adaptive headlights pair with a restyled bumper, and all trims get some flashy new grilles -- the chromed teeth on my Black Label tester are quite prominent in the daylight.
I also really like my tester's Manhattan Green Metallic paint job, which really pops in the sun, and it's not a bad option at just $695.
A 2022 Navigator Black Label starts at $91,440 including a lofty $1,695 for destination, while my tester's two options (the $695 paint job and the $625 second row massaging seats) brings the total to $92,760.
The Navigator has come a long way from feeling like a fancy Ford F-150.
This fourth generation is its best yet, bringing a unique interior and a serious amount of luxury into play while offering a pillowy-soft ride and a complement of in-car tech that nearly every competitor cannot beat at the moment.
If you're the kind of luxury three-row SUV owner who has a hard time looking beyond Deutschland, let the 2022 Lincoln Navigator be your reason to stray beyond the usual.
