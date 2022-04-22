/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Lincoln Navigator Emphasizes the Details

The updated 2022 Navigator really leans into luxury, with its Black Label trim offering quite the plush experience.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
2022 Lincoln Navigator side profile
1 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The fourth-generation Lincoln Navigator is already in its fourth model year.

2022 Lincoln Navigator front clip detail from side
2 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

But thanks to a raft of updates that cover the spectrum from style to tech, the 2022 Lincoln Navigator retains its position as one of the more interesting luxury three-row SUVs money can buy.

2022 Lincoln Navigator rear clip detail from side
3 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The rear end is perhaps the biggest benefactor, with a slim taillight design that now does a fun little flourish when the car is locked or unlocked.

2022 Lincoln Navigator front three quarter, passenger side
4 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Up front, adaptive headlights pair with a restyled bumper, and all trims get some flashy new grilles -- the chromed teeth on my Black Label tester are quite prominent in the daylight.

2022 Lincoln Navigator front one eighth, passenger side
5 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

I also really like my tester's Manhattan Green Metallic paint job, which really pops in the sun, and it's not a bad option at just $695.

2022 Lincoln Navigator front end
6 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

A 2022 Navigator Black Label starts at $91,440 including a lofty $1,695 for destination, while my tester's two options (the $695 paint job and the $625 second row massaging seats) brings the total to $92,760. 

2022 Lincoln Navigator front end from a lower angle
7 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Navigator has come a long way from feeling like a fancy Ford F-150.  

2022 Lincoln Navigator front three quarter, driver side
8 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

This fourth generation is its best yet, bringing a unique interior and a serious amount of luxury into play while offering a pillowy-soft ride and a complement of in-car tech that nearly every competitor cannot beat at the moment.

2022 Lincoln Navigator front one eighth, driver side
9 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

If you're the kind of luxury three-row SUV owner who has a hard time looking beyond Deutschland, let the 2022 Lincoln Navigator be your reason to stray beyond the usual.

2022 Lincoln Navigator chrome grille detail
10 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Lincoln Navigator.

2022 Lincoln Navigator rear three quarter, driver side
11 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator rear one eighth, driver side
12 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator trunk with third row up
13 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator trunk with third row down
14 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator rear end
15 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator rear end from lower angle
16 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator detail of rear badge
17 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator rear three quarter, passenger side
18 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator rear one eighth, passenger side
19 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator engine bay
20 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator interior through driver door
21 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator interior from above
22 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator front seats with green leather
23 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator detail shot of front seats with green leather
24 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator second row seats
25 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator detail shot of wood trim
26 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator zoomed-in detail of etching on wood trim
27 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator dashboard overview
28 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator cockpit
29 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator steering wheel detail
30 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator gauge cluster
31 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator infotainment screen
32 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator more wood trim detail
33 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator center console detail
34 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator climate control detail
35 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator speaker grille
36 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Lincoln Navigator artsy zoom-in on laser-cut speaker grille
37 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

92 Photos
BMW's Theater Screen Is the Pinnacle of In-Car Entertainment

More Galleries

BMW's Theater Screen Is the Pinnacle of In-Car Entertainment

13 Photos
An Up-Close Look at America's Forgotten Supersonic Bomber

More Galleries

An Up-Close Look at America's Forgotten Supersonic Bomber

31 Photos
2023 Lexus RZ 450e Gets Toyota in the Luxury EV Game

More Galleries

2023 Lexus RZ 450e Gets Toyota in the Luxury EV Game

41 Photos
2023 BMW 7 Series is Total Tech Overload

More Galleries

2023 BMW 7 Series is Total Tech Overload

24 Photos
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Goes Big on Electric Luxury

More Galleries

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Goes Big on Electric Luxury

18 Photos