2022 Genesis GV70: Fresh heir

Genesis isn't playing around and the luxury brand's new GV70 small SUV is a shot across the bow of more-established rivals.
The 2022 Genesis GV70 is a real looker.
This luxury SUV's interior is simply gorgeous.
Dynamically, the GV70 is good, but not outstanding.
A 14.5-inch screen is standard equipment.
Two rotary dials are on the center console. The forward one controls the infotainment system, the rear one is the shifter.
Ovoids are sprinkled throughout the GV70's cabin.
Quad lamp assemblies are found at each end of this SUV.
There's no mistaking that large grille.
Even in profile the GV70 looks great.
For more photos of the 2022 Genesis GV70, keep clicking through this gallery.