2021 BMW Alpina XB7 has poise and pedigree

Imposing? Yes, but it drives even better than it looks.
This is the Alpina XB7.
It's an upgraded flavor of BMW's already stellar three-row SUV.
Where does it start? Well, the extra chrome tips on the exhaust back there are a good first clue.
The 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8 has been upgraded to a whopping 612 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.
The bodywork augmentations in part cover up additional cooling meant to keep everything healthy.
And the extra trim makes it look a bit more menacing, as well.
On the inside, the tweaks are few, but I dig that crystal.
And, of course, Alpina badges are everywhere.
The XB7 even has bespoke shift buttons, which are subtle but comfortable.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this high-performance SUV.
