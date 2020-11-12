Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 BMW Alpina XB7 has poise and pedigree

Imposing? Yes, but it drives even better than it looks.

2021 BMW Alpina XB7
This is the Alpina XB7.

2021 BMW Alpina XB7
It's an upgraded flavor of BMW's already stellar three-row SUV.

2021 BMW Alpina XB7
Where does it start? Well, the extra chrome tips on the exhaust back there are a good first clue. 

2021 BMW Alpina XB7
The 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8 has been upgraded to a whopping 612 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. 

2021 BMW Alpina XB7
The bodywork augmentations in part cover up additional cooling meant to keep everything healthy.

2021 BMW Alpina XB7
And the extra trim makes it look a bit more menacing, as well. 

2021 BMW Alpina XB7
On the inside, the tweaks are few, but I dig that crystal.

2021 BMW Alpina XB7
And, of course, Alpina badges are everywhere. 

2021 BMW Alpina XB7
The XB7 even has bespoke shift buttons, which are subtle but comfortable.

2021 BMW Alpina XB7
Keep scrolling for more photos of this high-performance SUV.

2021 BMW Alpina XB7
2021 BMW Alpina XB7
2021 BMW Alpina XB7
2021 BMW Alpina XB7
2021 BMW Alpina XB7
2021 BMW Alpina XB7
2021 BMW Alpina XB7
2021 BMW Alpina XB7
2021 BMW Alpina XB7
2021 BMW Alpina XB7
2021 BMW Alpina XB7
2021 BMW Alpina XB7
2021 BMW Alpina XB7
2021 BMW Alpina XB7
2021 BMW Alpina XB7
2021 BMW Alpina XB7
2021 BMW Alpina XB7
2021 BMW Alpina XB7
2021 BMW Alpina XB7
2021 BMW Alpina XB7
2021 BMW Alpina XB7
2021 BMW Alpina XB7
