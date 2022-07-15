X
2023 Genesis GV60 Is One Charming EV

With interesting styling and a sprightly on-road character, the GV60 is a hard act to top.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
2023 Genesis GV60
1 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET

Hyundai Motor Group managed to strike gold three times in a row.

2023 Genesis GV60
2 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are both brilliant midsize electric crossovers with unique styling and fun driving dynamics.

2023 Genesis GV60
3 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET

Surely Korea can't develop a third car on the same platform that stands out enough to warrant attention, right? Wrong.

2023 Genesis GV60
4 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET

The 2023 Genesis GV60 is that third car, and it rocks.

2023 Genesis GV60
5 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET

The GV60 immediately pulls me in thanks to its styling. Smooth lines are the name of the game here, a contrast to its sharply angled siblings.

2023 Genesis GV60
6 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET

Genesis' giant-ass maw is lower on the front fascia than on its gas cars, but it's still there, and the dual-layer headlights and taillights also help keep the GV60's looks within the family.

2023 Genesis GV60
7 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET

The Genesis GV60's higher price tag shouldn't come as a surprise if you've seen the mass-market EV6 and Ioniq 5, both of which can be kitted into the mid-$50,000 range.

2023 Genesis GV60
8 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET

The GV60 picks up a little past that point, starting at $59,985, including $1,095 for destination.

2023 Genesis GV60
9 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET

My tester's Performance trim is a fair bit above that; including the sole available option ($595 for fancier white paint), this thing rings in at $69,560.

2023 Genesis GV60
10 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Genesis GV60.

2023 Genesis GV60
11 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
12 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
13 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
14 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
15 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
16 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
17 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
18 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
19 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
20 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
21 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
22 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
23 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
24 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
25 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
26 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
27 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
28 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
29 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
30 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
31 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
32 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
33 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
34 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Genesis GV60
35 of 35 Andrew Krok/CNET

