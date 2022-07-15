2023 Genesis GV60 Is One Charming EV

Hyundai Motor Group managed to strike gold three times in a row.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are both brilliant midsize electric crossovers with unique styling and fun driving dynamics.
Surely Korea can't develop a third car on the same platform that stands out enough to warrant attention, right? Wrong.
The 2023 Genesis GV60 is that third car, and it rocks.
The GV60 immediately pulls me in thanks to its styling. Smooth lines are the name of the game here, a contrast to its sharply angled siblings.
Genesis' giant-ass maw is lower on the front fascia than on its gas cars, but it's still there, and the dual-layer headlights and taillights also help keep the GV60's looks within the family.
The Genesis GV60's higher price tag shouldn't come as a surprise if you've seen the mass-market EV6 and Ioniq 5, both of which can be kitted into the mid-$50,000 range.
The GV60 picks up a little past that point, starting at $59,985, including $1,095 for destination.
My tester's Performance trim is a fair bit above that; including the sole available option ($595 for fancier white paint), this thing rings in at $69,560.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Genesis GV60.