The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is one hot SUV

This is one of the best sporty SUVs out there.

Daniel Golson
1 of 74 Porsche

The new Turbo GT is the best version of Porsche's Cayenne SUV yet.

2022-porsche-cayenne-turbo-gt-141
2 of 74 Porsche

Its twin-turbo V8 makes 631 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque, increases of 90 hp and 59 lb.-ft. over the regular Turbo.

2022-porsche-cayenne-turbo-gt-115
3 of 74 James Chrosniak/Roadshow

It also has a number of chassis improvements like a wider track and more negative camber.

2022-porsche-cayenne-turbo-gt-112
4 of 74 James Chrosniak/Roadshow

The Turbo GT is only available in the Coupe body style.

2022-porsche-cayenne-turbo-gt-121
5 of 74 James Chrosniak/Roadshow

The titanium exhaust system saves 40 pounds and sounds incredible.

2022-porsche-cayenne-turbo-gt-123
6 of 74 James Chrosniak/Roadshow

The interior is pretty standard Cayenne fare.

2022-porsche-cayenne-turbo-gt-132
7 of 74 James Chrosniak/Roadshow

As standard the Turbo GT has rad gold-trimmed suede upholstery, but this car has the optional leather interior.

2022-porsche-cayenne-turbo-gt-127
8 of 74 James Chrosniak/Roadshow

The Turbo GT will hit 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds.

2022-porsche-cayenne-turbo-gt-122
9 of 74 James Chrosniak/Roadshow

It starts at $182,150, a $47,300 increase over a regular Turbo Coupe -- and it's well worth it.

2022-porsche-cayenne-turbo-gt-110
10 of 74 James Chrosniak/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT.

