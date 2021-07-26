The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is one hot SUV

This is one of the best sporty SUVs out there.
The new Turbo GT is the best version of Porsche's Cayenne SUV yet.
Its twin-turbo V8 makes 631 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque, increases of 90 hp and 59 lb.-ft. over the regular Turbo.
It also has a number of chassis improvements like a wider track and more negative camber.
The Turbo GT is only available in the Coupe body style.
The titanium exhaust system saves 40 pounds and sounds incredible.
The interior is pretty standard Cayenne fare.
As standard the Turbo GT has rad gold-trimmed suede upholstery, but this car has the optional leather interior.
The Turbo GT will hit 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds.
It starts at $182,150, a $47,300 increase over a regular Turbo Coupe -- and it's well worth it.
