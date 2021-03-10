The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer targets Cadillac and Lincoln

The new 2022 Grand Wagoneer targets rival SUVs like the GMC Yukon Denali and Lincoln Navigator.
This three-row hauler's interior is absolutely sumptuous.
Rich leather, real wood trim and up to seven screens define this vehicle's interior.
"Grand Wagoneer" is spelled our right across the liftgate so no one forgets what you're driving.
This SUV and the more workaday Wagoneer ride atop a ladder-style frame.
A 6.4-liter Hemi V8 provides 471 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque.
A rear camera mirror is one of many, Many, MANY technologies offered in the Grand Wagoneer.
An independent rear suspension should provide a smooth, well-controlled ride.
The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer offer loads of interior space, both for passengers and cargo.
