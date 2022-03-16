The Genesis GV80 Prestige Signature Has Four Seats, Lots of Luxury

The new range-topping trim level comes in at just under $80K.
The 2022 Genesis GV80 Prestige Signature is a new range-topping trim level.
It comes in either matte white or matte grey.
It has a new four-seat configuration.
The Prestige Signature comes with features like 22-inch wheels and a Lexicon audio system.
All of Genesis' driver-assist features are standard.
The back seat console has its own infotainment controller.
The twin-turbo V6 is the only engine option.
Only 600 examples will be built, all priced from $78,295.