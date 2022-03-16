/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
The Genesis GV80 Prestige Signature Has Four Seats, Lots of Luxury

The new range-topping trim level comes in at just under $80K.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
2022-genesis-gv80-prestige-signature-110
1 of 8 Genesis

The 2022 Genesis GV80 Prestige Signature is a new range-topping trim level.

2022-genesis-gv80-prestige-signature-111
2 of 8 Genesis

It comes in either matte white or matte grey.

2022-genesis-gv80-prestige-signature-116
3 of 8 Genesis

It has a new four-seat configuration.

2022-genesis-gv80-prestige-signature-112
4 of 8 Genesis

The Prestige Signature comes with features like 22-inch wheels and a Lexicon audio system.

2022-genesis-gv80-prestige-signature-113
5 of 8 Genesis

All of Genesis' driver-assist features are standard.

2022-genesis-gv80-prestige-signature-115
6 of 8 Genesis

The back seat console has its own infotainment controller.

2022-genesis-gv80-prestige-signature-114
7 of 8 Genesis

The twin-turbo V6 is the only engine option.

2022 Genesis GV80 Prestige Signature
8 of 8 Genesis

Only 600 examples will be built, all priced from $78,295.

