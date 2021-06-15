2021 Aston Martin DBX brings the sports car experience to four seasons

Would you drive your Aston Martin through the winter? This one, you should.
This is the Aston Martin DBX.
Yes, an SUV from Aston Martin. Deal with it.
That nose is decidedly familiar, just on a taller platform.
My testing was done at the end of winter, so yes, those are winter Pirellis at all four corners.
As dramatic as the outside is, the interior is just as striking -- just don't expect much in the way of excitement from the dated infotainment system.
Rear seat passengers get a few buttons of their own.
Cargo capacity is a little limited by that sculpted tail, but well thought out.
Compromises made in the name of form, as you'd expect.
Most importantly, the DBX drives really well, much sharper than your average SUV.
It really does feel like an Aston Martin!