2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e: Same looks, different heart

BMW's plug-in hybrid SUV gets more power and more range for 2021.
This is the 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e plug-in hybrid.
This midsize PHEV is great for someone who isn't quite ready to fully commit to an all-electric car.
The 45e gets as many as 30 all-electric miles thanks to a 24-kilowatt-hour battery.
The electric motor is augmented by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine.
Total output is rated at a healthy 389 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque.
The battery can gain an 80% charge in four hours on a Level 2 charger.
If you want the full 100%, you're looking at 5 hours and 20 minutes.
The iDrive infotainment system is housed on a 12.3-inch screen. Standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are here as well.
The X5 45e comes with standard driver-assistance features like blind-spot monitoring, but adaptive cruise control and BMW's Traffic Jam Assist is extra.
The 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e starts at $66,395 including $995 for destination. Keep scrolling for more photos of this plug-in hybrid crossover.
