X
Early Prime Day DealsBest Desktop PCDeals at Best BuyTop Exercise Bikes4th of July Sales on Mattresses2023 Mercedes-AMG C43 First Drive

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Comes Out Swinging

It's easy to tell Cadillac put 110% into its first electric SUV.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
1 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET

People are hot to get their mitts on Cadillac's electric Lyriq SUV.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq
2 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET

The first round of orders sold out in mere minutes, and after making an entire model year's worth of 'em available in the same way, those too sold out.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq
3 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET

That's a hell of a blind gamble from the general public, but after driving the Lyriq, I think these folks are about to hit the jackpot.  

2023 Cadillac Lyriq
4 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET

Every step Cadillac took in creating the Lyriq addresses the issues from its current crossovers in major ways.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq
5 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET

There are 102 kilowatt-hours' worth of battery cells integrated into the Cadillac's floor, offering an EPA-estimated range of 312 miles in rear-wheel-drive configuration.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq
6 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET

Maybe 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque doesn't sound like all that much, but it's more than enough to get the Lyriq moving in a hurry. 

2023 Cadillac Lyriq
7 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET

The accelerator pedal is tuned for smoothness, but swapping to Sport mode on the infotainment display will perk up the response a bit. 

2023 Cadillac Lyriq
8 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET

One-pedal driving is offered in two different strengths, and I prefer it in its strongest setting, which allows for some serious deceleration in case I misjudge stopping distances.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq
9 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET

But there's also a pressure-sensitive on-demand paddle on the left side of the steering wheel that lets me dial it in gradually, which is a neat addition.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq
10 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq
11 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
12 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
13 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
14 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
15 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
16 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
17 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
18 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
19 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
20 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
21 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
22 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
23 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
24 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
25 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
26 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
27 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
28 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
29 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
30 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
31 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
32 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
33 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
34 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
35 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
36 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
37 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
38 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
39 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
40 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
41 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
42 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
43 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
44 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
45 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET
2023 Cadillac Lyriq
46 of 46 Andrew Krok/CNET

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV Is a Slippery Sedan With Strange Details

More Galleries

Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV Is a Slippery Sedan With Strange Details

14 Photos
2023 Cadillac Lyriq Comes Out Swinging

More Galleries

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Comes Out Swinging

46 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

81 Photos
The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
2022 Genesis G80 Sport Is a Compelling New Trim

More Galleries

2022 Genesis G80 Sport Is a Compelling New Trim

37 Photos
2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Is a Seriously Efficient Truck

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid Is a Seriously Efficient Truck

25 Photos