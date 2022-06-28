2023 Cadillac Lyriq Comes Out Swinging

People are hot to get their mitts on Cadillac's electric Lyriq SUV.
The first round of orders sold out in mere minutes, and after making an entire model year's worth of 'em available in the same way, those too sold out.
That's a hell of a blind gamble from the general public, but after driving the Lyriq, I think these folks are about to hit the jackpot.
Every step Cadillac took in creating the Lyriq addresses the issues from its current crossovers in major ways.
There are 102 kilowatt-hours' worth of battery cells integrated into the Cadillac's floor, offering an EPA-estimated range of 312 miles in rear-wheel-drive configuration.
Maybe 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque doesn't sound like all that much, but it's more than enough to get the Lyriq moving in a hurry.
The accelerator pedal is tuned for smoothness, but swapping to Sport mode on the infotainment display will perk up the response a bit.
One-pedal driving is offered in two different strengths, and I prefer it in its strongest setting, which allows for some serious deceleration in case I misjudge stopping distances.
But there's also a pressure-sensitive on-demand paddle on the left side of the steering wheel that lets me dial it in gradually, which is a neat addition.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq.