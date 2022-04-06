2023 Land Rover Range Rover Is How You Do a Luxury SUV

This SUV is modern luxury defined.
This is Land Rover's new Range Rover.
It doesn't look too different, but it very much is.
The interior is all new, with a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
The overall design is very handsome.
Both six- and eight-cylinder engine options are available.
Big wheels are par for the course, too.
Eventually, Land Rover will sell plug-in hybrid models.
A fully electric Range Rover is in the works, too.
The new Range Rover will be hitting Land Rover dealers as you read this.
Keep scrolling for more photos.