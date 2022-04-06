/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Is How You Do a Luxury SUV

This SUV is modern luxury defined.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
1 of 25

This is Land Rover's new Range Rover.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover
2 of 25

It doesn't look too different, but it very much is.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover
3 of 25

The interior is all new, with a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover
4 of 25

The overall design is very handsome.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover
5 of 25

Both six- and eight-cylinder engine options are available.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover
6 of 25

Big wheels are par for the course, too.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover
7 of 25

Eventually, Land Rover will sell plug-in hybrid models.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover
8 of 25

A fully electric Range Rover is in the works, too.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover
9 of 25

The new Range Rover will be hitting Land Rover dealers as you read this.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover
10 of 25

Keep scrolling for more photos.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover
11 of 25
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
12 of 25
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
13 of 25
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
14 of 25
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
15 of 25
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
16 of 25
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
17 of 25
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
18 of 25
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
19 of 25
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
20 of 25
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
21 of 25
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
22 of 25
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
23 of 25
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
24 of 25
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
25 of 25

