/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Goes Big on Electric Luxury

As the flagship Mercedes-EQ model, the EQS SUV is loaded with just about everything you'd expect from a top-line luxury car.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV front three quarters
1 of 18 Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday unveiled the 2023 EQS SUV.     

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV rear three quarter profile
2 of 18 Mercedes-Benz

The formula behind it is pretty straightforward, taking the EQS sedan and enlarging it, retaining the EQS' 126-inch wheelbase but adding 7.8 inches of height.     

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV side profile
3 of 18 Mercedes-Benz

The front fascia's headlights and grille were basically cribbed from the EQS, and we've seen a similar "face" on both the EQE and EQB. Going forward, expect to see a lot more of this countenance.     

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV interior wide angle
4 of 18 Mercedes-Benz

Inside, the EQS SUV picks up everything great about the EQS.     

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV interior driver's seat angle
5 of 18 Mercedes-Benz

Hyperscreen, which is optional on the base EQS 450 Plus SUV and standard on the EQS 580 SUV, combines a 12.3-inch gauge display, a 17.7-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch passenger screen behind a single pane of glass.     

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV second row
6 of 18 Mercedes-Benz

The EQS 450 Plus SUV uses a single motor on the rear axle to produce 355 horsepower and 419 pound-feet of torque, while the EQS 580 SUV bumps those figures up to 536 hp and 633 lb-ft by adding an electric motor on the front axle, granting it all-wheel drive as well.     

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV second row with seats folded down
7 of 18 Mercedes-Benz

Its 107.8-kilowatt-hour battery doesn't have any estimated range figures attached, but both variants use the same pack, and it can accept charging up to 200 kW.     

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV with second and third row seats folded down
8 of 18 Mercedes-Benz

At a relatively standard 110 kW, the battery can charge from 10% to 80% in just half an hour.     

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV interior rosewood and stainless steel trim
9 of 18 Mercedes-Benz

A traditional at-home wallbox on 240-volt power will require 11.25 hours to charge from 10% to 100%.     

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV rolling front three quarter
10 of 18 Mercedes-Benz

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV rolling rear three quarter from above
11 of 18 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV rolling rear three quarter
12 of 18 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV rolling rear
13 of 18 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV rolling front profile
14 of 18 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV rolling side profile
15 of 18 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV rolling front one eighth profile
16 of 18 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV rolling rear three quarter
17 of 18 Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV with some weird crystals around it
18 of 18 Mercedes-Benz

More Galleries

An Up-Close Look at America's Forgotten Supersonic Bomber

More Galleries

An Up-Close Look at America's Forgotten Supersonic Bomber

31 Photos
The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

91 Photos
2023 Kia Telluride Gets a Rugged Updo

More Galleries

2023 Kia Telluride Gets a Rugged Updo

38 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

75 Photos
2023 Subaru Outback Refreshed With More Tech and Attitude

More Galleries

2023 Subaru Outback Refreshed With More Tech and Attitude

30 Photos
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Goes Big on Electric Luxury

More Galleries

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Goes Big on Electric Luxury

18 Photos