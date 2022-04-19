2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Goes Big on Electric Luxury

As the flagship Mercedes-EQ model, the EQS SUV is loaded with just about everything you'd expect from a top-line luxury car.
Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday unveiled the 2023 EQS SUV.
The formula behind it is pretty straightforward, taking the EQS sedan and enlarging it, retaining the EQS' 126-inch wheelbase but adding 7.8 inches of height.
The front fascia's headlights and grille were basically cribbed from the EQS, and we've seen a similar "face" on both the EQE and EQB. Going forward, expect to see a lot more of this countenance.
Inside, the EQS SUV picks up everything great about the EQS.
Hyperscreen, which is optional on the base EQS 450 Plus SUV and standard on the EQS 580 SUV, combines a 12.3-inch gauge display, a 17.7-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch passenger screen behind a single pane of glass.
The EQS 450 Plus SUV uses a single motor on the rear axle to produce 355 horsepower and 419 pound-feet of torque, while the EQS 580 SUV bumps those figures up to 536 hp and 633 lb-ft by adding an electric motor on the front axle, granting it all-wheel drive as well.
Its 107.8-kilowatt-hour battery doesn't have any estimated range figures attached, but both variants use the same pack, and it can accept charging up to 200 kW.
At a relatively standard 110 kW, the battery can charge from 10% to 80% in just half an hour.
A traditional at-home wallbox on 240-volt power will require 11.25 hours to charge from 10% to 100%.
