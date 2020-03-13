2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is the one to get

  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
  • 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

This is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan's most opulent Black Badge version.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
1
of 61

Visually, the Black Badge is set apart with a black-chrome grille and hood ornament.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2
of 61

Unique 22-inch wheels are also part of the package.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
3
of 61

The Black Badge gets a stiffer tune for the air suspension and bigger brakes, too.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
4
of 61

Plus, its V12 engine has a bit more power.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
5
of 61

While the standard Cullinan makes 563 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, the Black Badge ups that to 592 hp and 664 lb-ft.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
6
of 61

The eight-speed automatic transmission has more aggressive shift logic.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
7
of 61

Of course, it isn't cheap.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
8
of 61

The standard Cullinan costs $325,000 and the Black Badge adds $57,000 to that.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
9
of 61

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
10
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
11
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
12
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
13
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
14
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
15
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
16
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
17
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
18
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
19
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
20
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
21
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
22
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
23
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
24
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
25
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
26
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
27
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
28
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
29
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
30
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
31
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
32
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
33
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
34
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
35
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
36
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
37
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
38
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
39
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
40
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
41
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
42
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
43
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
44
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
45
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
46
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
47
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
48
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
49
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
50
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
51
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
52
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
53
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
54
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
55
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
56
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
57
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
58
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
59
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
60
of 61
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
61
of 61
Now Reading

2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is the one to get

Up Next

The 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom is like nothing before it

Latest Stories

Formula One's Australian Grand Prix officially canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

Formula One's Australian Grand Prix officially canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

by
Driver tech like Tesla's Autopilot needs real regulation, says IIHS

Driver tech like Tesla's Autopilot needs real regulation, says IIHS

by
Tires, not tailpipe emissions, could be the real pollution problem, study says

Tires, not tailpipe emissions, could be the real pollution problem, study says

by
2020 Audi RS Q8 packs speed, svelte looks for 6-figure price

2020 Audi RS Q8 packs speed, svelte looks for 6-figure price

by
Fast and Furious 9 release delayed by Universal until 2021 due to coronavirus

Fast and Furious 9 release delayed by Universal until 2021 due to coronavirus

by