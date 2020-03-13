2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is the one to get

This is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan's most opulent Black Badge version.
Visually, the Black Badge is set apart with a black-chrome grille and hood ornament.
Unique 22-inch wheels are also part of the package.
The Black Badge gets a stiffer tune for the air suspension and bigger brakes, too.
Plus, its V12 engine has a bit more power.
While the standard Cullinan makes 563 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, the Black Badge ups that to 592 hp and 664 lb-ft.
The eight-speed automatic transmission has more aggressive shift logic.
Of course, it isn't cheap.
The standard Cullinan costs $325,000 and the Black Badge adds $57,000 to that.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge.