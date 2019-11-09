The best luxury SUVs in 2019

Mercedes-Benz

Picking the right luxury crossover or SUV is getting more difficult with each passing year as automakers scramble to meet growing consumer demand. Luxury crossover and SUVs range from compact and fuel-efficient to large, luxurious eight-passenger houses on wheels and high-performance options, too.

Our editors have compiled a list of the best luxury crossover and SUVs you can buy in 2019.

2019 Volvo XC90 Excellence

The Volvo XC90 offers an insane amount of luxury, and the Excellence is the upper-crust trim, for just over $100,000.

It may look like a regular XC90 on the outside, but the interior of this vehicle is out-of-this-world cool, with two sculpted rear seats with a drink cooler in the console between them. Just like the seating, the cup holders are both heated and cooled.

The Excellence is available with a single powertrain: a 2.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged four-cylinder I4, paired with a battery and electric motor. All in, the plug-in hybrid makes a healthy 400 horsepower with great fuel economy.

-- Kyle Hyatt

2019 Lincoln Navigator

Lincoln's new Navigator is just about the best way to spend your money in the luxury full-size SUV space. Its primary competitor, the Escalade, which also has a third-row seat, is nearly equally priced and it feels like it's 10 years old. The choice among large SUVs is obvious.

The Navigator drives like a dream and its interior is some of Lincoln's best work in... maybe forever. The world needs more blue interiors.

-- Andrew Krok

2019 Bentley Bentayga

Let's see... a 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine producing 600 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. Why wouldn't this be my choice among my favorite luxurious SUVs?

Sure, it costs over $200,000, but I can't help thinking how fun it would be to slap some aggressive tires on the Bentayga and hit the dunes.

In addition to its superluxurious interior, the Bentayga has eight driving modes, including those for snow, sand, grass and trails. And if the W12 is too much for you, there are also V8 and hybrid models.

-- Emme Hall

2019 Porsche Cayenne

Between a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making 550 horsepower and 558 pound-feet of torque in the Turbo model and an E-Hybrid coming in the very near future, the Cayenne spans a wide potential performance gamut.

It's a big SUV, but it still handles like a proper Porsche. Plus, the new PCM infotainment, also seen in the Panamera models, is streets ahead of the older system with increased functionality and ease of use.

-- Antuan Goodwin

2019 Mazda CX-9

You might not think of Mazda as a luxury brand, but I promise, in its top trim levels, the 2019 CX-9 is as nice as many of the other SUVs on this list.

A 2.5-liter turbocharged engine is mated to a smooth-shifting six-speed automatic. It's like the proverbial butter behind the wheel. But you don't even have to drive this mid-size SUV to appreciate how well the CX-9 punches above its weight. Just look at it. It's stunning.

-- Manuel Carrillo III

2019 Audi Q7

The three-row Q7 pretty much rocks at everything. It handles like an Audi car should, it looks great, packs in plenty of passengers, and it has all the latest tech. The bonus: it starts with a base price at under $50,000.

Two engine choices are offered. The spry little 2.0-liter turbo with 252 horsepower is enough to motivate the Q7 around town, or you can go big and get a supercharged V6.

The Q7 has excellent tech, from active safety to the intuitive MMI infotainment system. Virtual Cockpit, which puts navigation and other info front and center, is well worth the extra $2,000.

-- Jake Holmes

2019 Mercedes-AMG G63

Yes, it's a ridiculous anachronism, but nothing drives or feels like a Gelandewagen. It's singularly lovable and memorable, a true living legend that drips both luxury and off-road ability.

The V8-powered G550 offers ample performance, but why not go with the 577-horsepower G63. Sure, it starts at $147,500, but aren't you worth it?

-- Chris Paukert

2019 GMC Yukon Denali

GMC's big-boy Yukon Denali comes standard with a 6.2-liter V8 making 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, which is mated to an excellent 10-speed automatic transmission. It offers a really smooth and quiet ride for a such a big, body-on-frame sport utility vehicle.

Denali-specific exterior touches add a little more styling and look better than the too-flashy Cadillac Escalade. The Yukon Denali starts at $66,200.

-- Jon Wong

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

The Velar may start at under $50,000, but that doesn't mean it's not chock-a-block with British luxury.

This car is loaded with advanced driver aid systems, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and lane-keep assist. You can also get some cool car tech like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, traffic sign recognition and a drowsy driver monitor.

The interior is a minimalist's delight, flooded with light from an available panoramic moonroof. Comfortable front seats are heated and cooled and come with massage functionality. And cargo capacity is impressive.

-- Steven Ewing

2019 Jaguar I-Pace

Luxury is increasingly about reduction of stress, and silently flying down the road in an electric SUV that requires basically zero maintenance and has comprehensive safety features certainly would make it pretty easy to relax.

Not that any owner is likely to go there, but the all-wheel drive I-Pace is a legitimately good off-road driving vehicle. I tackled some impressively steep terrain on some low-profile, road-biased tires, determining that the I-Pace is the best off-road EV on the market rivaling any Tesla model.

The I-Pace is legitimately quick, with 394 horsepower and a 0-60 time of just 4.5 seconds. Despite that and all-wheel drive, this car will do 240 miles on a charge. It starts at just under $70,000.

-- Tim Stevens

