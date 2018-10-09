Pixel 3, Google Hub and Pixel Slate: everything Google's announced so far

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Google's annual fall hardware event proved to be almost as jam-packed as Amazon's recent surprise clown-car full of announcements, with the long-expected new phones, plus a tablet, laptop, smart home hub and more.
And that doesn't include its pre-event announcements, including its Assassin's Creed beta test of its Chrome-based Project Stream cloud gaming architecture. Or, the company's decision to shut down Google+ after exposing a lot of user data.
Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
The Pixels were widely and completely leaked before the event, so there were few surprises when it came to Google's update to last year's Pixel 2 and its big brother, the Pixel 2 XL.
Google Home Hub and Google Assistant
Google Home, the company's smart speaker with Google Assistant built in gets a little brother without a camera.
Pixel Slate
The Pixel Slate is a brand new 2-in-1-style follow up to the Pixelbook, the company's great but pricey Chrome OS laptop. Since we're seeing growth in $600-class Chrome OS detachables and convertibles, it's unsurprising that Google took this approach.
Google is hosting its big "#MadeByGoogle" event on Tuesday in New York.
Last October, Google unveiled the Pixel 2, Google Home Mini, Google Clips and a few other goodies. We know that this time around, Google will announce more than phones.
In addition to new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones -- which have now leaked so far and wide that you can watch a full hands-on video of one of the new handsets -- expect a new wave of Chrome tablets, a Google version of the Echo Show and a small Chromecast update.
How to watch the Pixel event
Good news: Google is streaming the entire announcement live, and you can watch it all as it happens, right here, in the embedded video stream above.
Livestream: 8 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Oct. 9. (See the start time where you are.)
CNET preshow: Starts 30 minutes earlier: 7:30 a.m. PT. Get your Google pregame on with CNET's Bridget Carey, Jeff Bakalar and Ben Fox Rubin.
Watch on YouTube: CNET's livestream or Google's livestream
