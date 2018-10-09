Scenes from Google's Pixel 3 event

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • cnet8881
  • 028-google-announcements-pixel-3-and-pixel-3-xl
  • 048-google-announcements-pixel-3-and-pixel-3-xl
  • 049-google-announcements-pixel-3-and-pixel-3-xl
  • 051-google-announcements-pixel-3-and-pixel-3-xl
  • 055-google-announcements-pixel-3-and-pixel-3-xl
  • 067-google-announcements-pixel-3-and-pixel-3-xl
  • 101-google-announcements-pixel-3-and-pixel-3-xl
  • 114-google-announcements-pixel-3-and-pixel-3-xl
  • 115-google-announcements-pixel-3-and-pixel-3-xl
  • 136-google-announcements-pixel-3-and-pixel-3-xl
  • 146-google-announcements-pixel-3-and-pixel-3-xl
  • 153-google-announcements-pixel-3-and-pixel-3-xl
  • 155-google-announcements-pixel-3-and-pixel-3-xl
  • 170-google-announcements-pixel-3-and-pixel-3-xl
  • 179-google-announcements-pixel-3-and-pixel-3-xl
  • 193-google-announcements-pixel-3-and-pixel-3-xl
  • 197-google-announcements-pixel-3-and-pixel-3-xl

Google Pixel event photos

The CNET gang is here in New York to cover the Google Pixel 3 event live.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 18
See Product

SVP of hardware, Rick Osterloh

SVP of hardware Rick Osterloh took the stage first to talk about how we use tech throughout our day and how Google is helping to make that easier.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 18
See Product

Pixel 3

Google announced three new pieces of hardware right off the bat, starting with the Pixel 3.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 18
See Product

Pixel Slate

Google announced its latest laptop called the Pixel Slate.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 18
See Product

Google Home Hub

For the smart home, the company announced the Google Home Hub with its own screen.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 18
See Product

All the hardware in one shot

The hardware rose up out in the audience and everyone scrambled to take the first pictures of the Google Pixel 3, the Pixel 3 XL, the Slate and the Google Home Hub.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 18
See Product

Google Home Hub

Vice president of product management, Diya Jolly came on stage to talk about Google Home Hub.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 18
See Product

Google Home Hub cost

The smart home portion of Google's announcements today, the Google Home Hub, is available for pre-order today for $149.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 18
See Product

Pixel Slate takes center stage

Director of product managment, Trond Wuellner came on stage to talk about the Pixel Slate.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 18
See Product

Pixel Slate basic specs

Wuellner talked about the resolution of the display, the dual front-firing speakers and search functions that help get you where you want to go while you work.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 18
See Product

Pixel Slate keyboard

Wuellner also showed off the tactile Slate Keyboard and trackpad for the Pixel Slate.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 18
See Product

Pixel Slate cost

The Pixel Slate goes for $599 the Slate Keyboard for $199 and the Pixelbook Pet for $99.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 18
See Product

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Liza Ma and Brian Rakowski came on stage to talk about the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 18
See Product

Pixel 3 colors

The new Pixel phone will come in three colors, Just Black, Clearly White, and Not Pink (it's totally pink).

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 18
See Product

Group Selfie Cam

One of the new features for the Pixel 3 camera is the Group Selfie Cam. It uses a second lens to let you zoom out and capture more of the scene.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 18
See Product

Childish Gambino sticker?

As part of the playground AR stickers, there's a new Childish Gambino sticker you can add to your scenes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 18
See Product

Charging Pixel Stand

Google says the new Pixel Stand charges faster and turns your Pixel into a helpful component of your smart home similar to the Google Home Hub experience.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 18
See Product

Pixel 3 and Pixel stand cost

You can pre-order both the Google Pixel 3 for $799 and the Google Pixel Stand for $79 now.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 18
See Product
Now Reading

Scenes from Google's Pixel 3 event

Up Next

Best iPhone XS and XS Max cases

Latest Stories

Google Pixel 3 camera shoots in the dark, banishes blink-impaired photos with Top Shot

Google Pixel 3 camera shoots in the dark, banishes blink-impaired photos with Top Shot

by
Gigantic-screen phone for a gigantic price

Gigantic-screen phone for a gigantic price

by
Google’s Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL rocks a notch and two selfie cameras

Google’s Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL rocks a notch and two selfie cameras

by
Google Assistant boasts integration with 10,000 devices across 1,000 brands

Google Assistant boasts integration with 10,000 devices across 1,000 brands

by
Google Home Hub wants to finish the job started by the Amazon Echo

Google Home Hub wants to finish the job started by the Amazon Echo

by
GE's smart bulbs are the first to pair seamlessly with Google Home

GE's smart bulbs are the first to pair seamlessly with Google Home

by