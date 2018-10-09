Scenes from Google's Pixel 3 event

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
The CNET gang is here in New York to cover the Google Pixel 3 event live.
SVP of hardware Rick Osterloh took the stage first to talk about how we use tech throughout our day and how Google is helping to make that easier.
Google announced three new pieces of hardware right off the bat, starting with the Pixel 3.
Google announced its latest laptop called the Pixel Slate.
For the smart home, the company announced the Google Home Hub with its own screen.
The hardware rose up out in the audience and everyone scrambled to take the first pictures of the Google Pixel 3, the Pixel 3 XL, the Slate and the Google Home Hub.
Vice president of product management, Diya Jolly came on stage to talk about Google Home Hub.
The smart home portion of Google's announcements today, the Google Home Hub, is available for pre-order today for $149.
Director of product managment, Trond Wuellner came on stage to talk about the Pixel Slate.
Wuellner talked about the resolution of the display, the dual front-firing speakers and search functions that help get you where you want to go while you work.
Wuellner also showed off the tactile Slate Keyboard and trackpad for the Pixel Slate.
The Pixel Slate goes for $599 the Slate Keyboard for $199 and the Pixelbook Pet for $99.
Liza Ma and Brian Rakowski came on stage to talk about the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
The new Pixel phone will come in three colors, Just Black, Clearly White, and Not Pink (it's totally pink).
One of the new features for the Pixel 3 camera is the Group Selfie Cam. It uses a second lens to let you zoom out and capture more of the scene.
As part of the playground AR stickers, there's a new Childish Gambino sticker you can add to your scenes.
Google says the new Pixel Stand charges faster and turns your Pixel into a helpful component of your smart home similar to the Google Home Hub experience.
You can pre-order both the Google Pixel 3 for $799 and the Google Pixel Stand for $79 now.