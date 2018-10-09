Google Home Hub takes on the Amazon Echo Show

CNET también está disponible en español.

Meet the Google Home Hub.

Like the Google Home Mini, the Google Home Hub is a Google Assistant speaker. 

It certainly reminds us of the Google Home Mini in terms of design.

But the Google Home Hub has a built-in screen so you can watch videos, browse the internet and more. 

The hub will be available for purchase starting Oct. 22.

It costs $150 and will be sold in the US, the UK and Australia. (That converts to about £115 or AU$210.)

It comes in four colors.

Sand, aqua, chalk and charcoal.

It has a 7-inch display. 

That's pretty small, considering the $230 Amazon Echo Show has a 10-inch screen.

That said, the $150 Google Home Hub is more affordable. 

The Google Home Hub doesn't come with an integrated camera.

Instead, it's equipped with a light sensor.

The light sensor enables a feature called Ambient EQ. Ambient EQ autoadjusts the screen's brightness to work with the lighting in the room.

