Google Home Hub takes on the Amazon Echo Show

Meet the Google Home Hub.
Like the Google Home Mini, the Google Home Hub is a Google Assistant speaker.
It certainly reminds us of the Google Home Mini in terms of design.
But the Google Home Hub has a built-in screen so you can watch videos, browse the internet and more.
The hub will be available for purchase starting Oct. 22.
It costs $150 and will be sold in the US, the UK and Australia. (That converts to about £115 or AU$210.)
It comes in four colors.
Sand, aqua, chalk and charcoal.
It has a 7-inch display.
That's pretty small, considering the $230 Amazon Echo Show has a 10-inch screen.
That said, the $150 Google Home Hub is more affordable.
The Google Home Hub doesn't come with an integrated camera.
Instead, it's equipped with a light sensor.
The light sensor enables a feature called Ambient EQ. Ambient EQ autoadjusts the screen's brightness to work with the lighting in the room.