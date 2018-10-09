Sarah Tew/CNET

At the Pixel 3 event on Tuesday, Google announced that the Google Assistant now works with 10,000 smart devices across 1,000 brands. The company clearly made strides this year to get its voice assistant into as many devices as possible, nothing that there are now more than 200 million devices in people's homes around the world.

At the start of the year, Google boasted compatibility with 1,500 devices. By May, the number was up to 5,000 devices with Google Assistant either built-in or integrated through app or platform support.

All those numbers sound great, but how do they stack up against Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit? Amazon's Alexa platform now has over 50,000 skills (voice-compatible apps) and works with more than 20,000 devices. That's double the number Google presented today. Alexa has been hard at work, too. In January there were just 4,000 devices compatible with the online retail giant's voice assistant.

HomeKit is (not surprisingly) way behind when it comes to smart home integration. On Apple's official list of compatible devices, there are just 62 entries. While Alexa has the lead when it comes to compatibility, we've seen several ways Google Assistant has proven to be smarter when it comes to home control, so don't expect this race to die down anytime soon.

