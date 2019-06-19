Huawei's CEO isn't worried about $30B revenue hit from US ban

Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Chinese mobile phone maker Huawei is set to lose $30 billion this year because of trade problems with the US and other countries around the world. But the company's CEO, Ren Zhengfei, isn't stressing out about it, he told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday.

Huawei's original forecast for this year was $130 billion, but at an event on Monday, Ren said the company had reassessed its expectations. The company, the second largest phone brand in the world, is still expecting to pull in $100 billion of revenue in 2019, he told CNBC, which was roughly the same as last year.

"I don't see that problem, because in the Chinese market, the consumer business has not seen a decline," he said. "We believe the $30 billion US will be a very small thing."

The US has ramped up its actions against the company this year, even banning the sale of Huawei phones. This is having a ripple effect around the world, as other countries mull potential security dilemmas posed by the company -- in particular its telecommunications infrastructure equipment -- with the rollout of 5G. Huawei has consistently denied that its phones and other products are a security risk and insisted it doesn't have strong, far-reaching links with China's ruling Communist Party.