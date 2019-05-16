Huawei says blacklisting will ‘significantly harm’ American companies, jobs

Alain Jocard / AFP/Getty Images

Chinese tech giant Huawei has said its blacklisting by the US will harm jobs, industry, and economics in America.

"This decision is in no one's interest," Huawei said. "It will do significant economic harm to the American companies with which Huawei does business, affect tens of thousands of American jobs, and disrupt the current collaboration and mutual trust that exist on the global supply chain."

Huawei added that it will immediately seek remedies against the decision and "find a resolution".

"We will also proactively endeavor to mitigate the impacts of this incident."

Huawei had been added to the United States Department of Commerce (DoC) Bureau of Industry and Security Entity List late on Wednesday, following an executive order from President Donald Trump effectively banning Huawei from the nation's communications networks.

Huawei said the order would lead to the US "lagging behind in 5G deployment".

"Huawei is the unparalleled leader in 5G," it said.

"We are ready and willing to engage with the US government and come up with effective measures to ensure product security. Restricting Huawei from doing business in the US will not make the US more secure or stronger; instead, this will only serve to limit the US to inferior yet more expensive alternatives."

Trump's order had declared foreign adversary threats to communications networks, technology, and services a national emergency.

Huawei has repeatedly denied that its products pose a security threat, following Australia banning Huawei from 5G in August.