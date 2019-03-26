Huawei P30 Pro's camera put to the test in Paris

CNET también está disponible en español.

Huawei's P30 Pro has four cameras on the back, including a super wide-angle lens, a regular zoom lens, a huge 10x zoom and a time-of-flight sensor for depth of field effects. 

The company is hoping that these four cameras make the phone a more exciting prospect than the Galaxy S10 Plu's three rear cameras.

I've taken the phone out across Paris to see what it can do, so click through to see the results.

First up, this cormorant, photographed using the 10x zoom lens. It's amazing that I'm able to get a close-up wildlife shot like this on a phone. 

The Notre-Dame cathedral, shot using the wide-angle lens.
1
of 24

The Notre-Dame cathedral, shot using the wide-angle lens.

And the same view with the 5x zoom.
2
of 24

And the same view with the 5x zoom.

And now fully zoomed in at 10x.
3
of 24

And now fully zoomed in at 10x.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
4
of 24

The bridge in the distance of this wide shot is barely visible in the picture. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
5
of 24

But it fills the frame when using the full zoom.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
6
of 24

The phone has done a good job of balancing the bright sun rays in the sky against the shadowy foreground.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
7
of 24

Punchy but natural colours here.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
8
of 24

Sharp focus on these blossom petals.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
9
of 24

There's tons of detail in this wide river scene.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
10
of 24

I used the wide-angle lens to capture more of this old arcade. Unfortunately, the phone hasn't done a great job of balancing the exposure, resulting in a washed-out sky.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
11
of 24

Huawei's previous P20 Pro was excellent in low light and the P30 Pro is much the same. Even in the normal camera mode this shot looks decent.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
12
of 24

But turning the dedicated night mode on results in an even better photo, with more shadow detail and better clarity overall.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
13
of 24

The colours on this eclair are more muted than the same shot I took on the Galaxy S10 Plus, but they're arguably more natural looking.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
14
of 24

A 10x zoom in on this bridge.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
15
of 24

A look down a lock.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
16
of 24

I tried using the "silky water" long exposure function, but it resulted in the whole image looking quite blurry.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
17
of 24

Recharging with coffee.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
18
of 24

Another success for the night mode.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
19
of 24

A well-exposed sky and tons of shadow detail.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
20
of 24

I love the clarity in this night-time scene.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
21
of 24

The phone has captured a beam of light from the Eiffel Tower as well as lots of shadow detail.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
22
of 24

This statue looks good using the night mode.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
23
of 24

The phone has done a good job of capturing shadow detail on the trunk of this willow tree.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
24
of 24
