Huawei P30 Pro's camera put to the test in Paris

Huawei's P30 Pro has four cameras on the back, including a super wide-angle lens, a regular zoom lens, a huge 10x zoom and a time-of-flight sensor for depth of field effects.
The company is hoping that these four cameras make the phone a more exciting prospect than the Galaxy S10 Plu's three rear cameras.
I've taken the phone out across Paris to see what it can do, so click through to see the results.
First up, this cormorant, photographed using the 10x zoom lens. It's amazing that I'm able to get a close-up wildlife shot like this on a phone.
The Notre-Dame cathedral, shot using the wide-angle lens.
And the same view with the 5x zoom.
And now fully zoomed in at 10x.
The bridge in the distance of this wide shot is barely visible in the picture.
But it fills the frame when using the full zoom.
The phone has done a good job of balancing the bright sun rays in the sky against the shadowy foreground.
Punchy but natural colours here.
Sharp focus on these blossom petals.
There's tons of detail in this wide river scene.
I used the wide-angle lens to capture more of this old arcade. Unfortunately, the phone hasn't done a great job of balancing the exposure, resulting in a washed-out sky.
Huawei's previous P20 Pro was excellent in low light and the P30 Pro is much the same. Even in the normal camera mode this shot looks decent.
But turning the dedicated night mode on results in an even better photo, with more shadow detail and better clarity overall.
The colours on this eclair are more muted than the same shot I took on the Galaxy S10 Plus, but they're arguably more natural looking.
A 10x zoom in on this bridge.
A look down a lock.
I tried using the "silky water" long exposure function, but it resulted in the whole image looking quite blurry.
Recharging with coffee.
Another success for the night mode.
A well-exposed sky and tons of shadow detail.
I love the clarity in this night-time scene.
The phone has captured a beam of light from the Eiffel Tower as well as lots of shadow detail.
This statue looks good using the night mode.
The phone has done a good job of capturing shadow detail on the trunk of this willow tree.