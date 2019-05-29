Huawei asks court to rule US ban unconstitutional

Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

Huawei is delving deeper into its battle with the US government.

The Chinese telecommunications giant filed a motion in US court on Tuesday to throw out US legislation that bars federal agencies from buying its products. The motion for summary judgment asks the court to rule on the constitutionality of Section 889 of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that limits Huawei's sales of telecom equipment.

"The fact is, the US government has provided no evidence to show that Huawei is a security threat. There is no gun, no smoke. Only speculation," said Dr. Song Liuping, Huawei's chief legal officer at the Shenzhen press conference on Tuesday.

"We hope that mistakes in the NDAA can be corrected by the court."

Huawei launched its lawsuit against the US in March, after the company was scarred by scandal over concerns it poses security threats from the Chinese government. The company was added to the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security Entity List earlier this month, following an executive order from President Donald Trump effectively banning Huawei from US communications networks.

"Politicians in the US are using the strength of an entire nation to come after a private company." Song said. "This is not normal."