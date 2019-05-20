Huawei already seeing a reprieve on US trade ban, report says

Getty Images

A day after Google cut off Huawei from using Android on its phones, the US Commerce Department has reportedly scaled back its restrictions on Huawei's access to American components and software that go into its devices.

The department created a temporary general license allowing the China-based phone maker to keep existing networks and issue updates to existing phones, tablets and other devices, according to a Monday report by Reuters. The license reportedly lasts until Aug. 19.

Huawei and the Commerce Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that effectively banned Huawei in the US, including its ability to source goods and services from American companies. The order limits the involvement of foreign "adversaries" in the nation's carrier networks. That includes Huawei's telecommunications equipment, which US carriers don't use following a previous ban, and the sale of Huawei phones like the P30 Pro through US carriers. (You can still buy some Huawei devices from Amazon and B&H Photo.) The Commerce Department also added Huawei to its trade blacklist.

On Sunday, Google cut off Huawei from future Android updates.

Reuters reported Friday that the Commerce Department was considering the temporary license to give companies and owners of Huawei products time to keep using communications networks and equipment. On Monday morning, before the government's softening stance, Huawei said in a statement that it'd "continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally," according to a company spokeswoman.