Google reportedly cuts off Huawei phones from future Android updates

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Google has suspended business with Huawei that isn't covered under open source licensing, Reuters reported Sunday, following the Trump administration's decision to effectively ban the Chinese company in the US.

Huawei is losing Android operating system updates, a source close to the matter told Reuters, and Huawei's upcoming phones outside China will no longer get access to apps and services like Gmail and Google Play. Google also will no longer offer technical support to Huawei, the source told Reuters.

"We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications. For users of our services, Google Play and the security protections from Google Play Protect will continue to function on existing Huawei devices," Google said in a statement it emailed CNET on Sunday night.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that declares foreign adversary threats to communications networks, technology and services a national emergency. The order puts limits on foreign involvement in the nation's carrier networks. In a parallel move, the Commerce Department added Huawei to its trade blacklist.

The core concern has been Huawei's coziness with the Chinese government and fears that its equipment could be used to spy on other countries and companies. Huawei has repeatedly denied that its products pose a security threat.

The mobile giant and telecom equipment maker will apparently still have access to the version of Android that's available via the open source license.

Huawei's immediate reaction to the executive order was an assertion that it will hurt the rollout of 5G in the US, according to Reuters, but Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei acknowledged Saturday that his company's growth "may slow, but only slightly" following the US government's action.

Huawei did not respond to a request for comment.

Published May 19 at 2:38 p.m. PT.

Update, 7:00 p.m. PT: Added Google's statement.