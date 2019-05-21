Huawei OS reportedly 'far from ready' after Android ban

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Huawei is still "far from ready" from launching its own operating system, according to a report. The internal project to launch a Huawei OS "has had its ups and downs and remains far from ready," sources told The Information.

Google locked Huawei out of its Android updates earlier this week. On Tuesday, the US Commerce Department granted the Chinese tech giant a three-month general license to update existing devices, temporarily easing restrictions on Huawei's access to American components and software that go into its phones.

Despite the Google ban, Huawei said Tuesday that its latest smartphone, the Honor Pro 20, will use Android.

CNET's understanding is that Huawei has no immediate plans to launch its own OS, and that the company is looking at launching one only if Android is permanently removed as an option for its smartphone customers.

More than a year ago, CNET sister site TechRepublic reported that Huawei had been working on its own OS since 2012, in case it got banned from Android.

Last week, the US government blacklisted networking gear from Huawei and President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning the company. Microsoft has also reportedly removed Huawei's MateBook laptops from its online store.

