Black Friday 2019 Garmin watch deals: The Forerunner 235 hits $150 and more

Black Friday has brought the lowest prices we've ever seen to a range of smart watches and fitness trackers. Amazon has super discounts across the Fitbit lineup and the Apple Watch Series 4 is on sale in a big way at Best Buy. But I'm seeing some very dramatic deals on a few Garmin models that are worthy alternatives to any Fitbit or Apple Watch on the market.

Sarah Tew/CNET

I wore the the Garmin Forerunner 235 all summer and it's become one of my favorite gadgets. There's a specific use case for it -- and it fits me exactly. I wanted a watch that that was free from the uber-connectedness of an Apple Watch -- I don't need any more distractions.

The Forerunner 235 is a full-featured fitness tracker that accurately captures all of the details of my workouts, whether I'm running or on my bike. I wear it around the clock, into the shower and while swimming in the ocean, and it tracks my steps and sleep. It has an optical heart-rate sensor and can offer up some pretty complex training data -- including an estimate of my VO2 Max and predicted race times and recovery periods. The battery life is stellar; I charge it about once a week.

Amazon and Best Buy are both selling it now for $150. That's a stellar deal. Read our Garmin Forerunner 235 review.