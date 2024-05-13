Best Father's Day Gifts of 2024 for Every Budget: 30 Top Picks at All Prices
Even if he says he doesn't need anything, trust us, he does. Here are a bunch of gifts Dad will love.
Father's Day falls on June 16 this year, and it'll be here before you know it. If you're shopping for a gift for Dad (or any father figure in your life), the good news is that there are plenty of amazing Father's Day gift options, no matter your budget.
We've gathered an assortment of great gift ideas at a variety of prices, including several that cost less than $100 and some for even less than $50 (our picks are listed from least to most expensive). And if you really want to treat Dad and splurge a bit, we've got some pricier picks that I'm sure he'll appreciate. All of the selected products have been fully reviewed or anecdotally tested by CNET editors. Read on for the best Father's Day gifts to celebrate Dad in 2024.
In this article:
Under $50
What's cool about Anker's 622 magnetic battery is that it's a wireless battery that has an integrated magnetic flap that converts into a stand. You won't get fast wireless charging from this 5,000-mAh battery (it charges at up to 7.5 watts) but it's slim and easy to carry around.
It charges via USB-C and if you use a USB-C to Lightning to charge your iPhone, it will charge at a faster rate of 12 watts. That's not as fast as what a 20-watt USB-C power adapter can deliver, but it's faster than 7.5 watts.
Note that Anker has updated this model to move the charging port to the side (from the bottom), so you can charge it while using it as a stand. Do not buy the old version that confusingly retains the same 622 model number.
If you're on the hunt for a decent pair of budget sunglasses, Knockaround has various models, including those with polarized and mirrored coatings, for $25 and even slightly less (prices start as low as $15). They're not premium glasses obviously, but the lenses are pretty decent and the glasses look more expensive than their low price would indicate. These designer sunglasses also seem pretty durable. Several different styles, colors and lens options are available.
Gerber makes some nice multitools and its Armbar Drive is one of its most compact models, featuring eight tools: a fine-edge blade, scissors, awl, two-sided 1/4-inch bit driver, pry bar, bottle opener and hammer, all made of stainless steel (the blade is is held securely with a frame lock). I got the burnt orange model. but it also comes in blue and onyx.
Clckr's new, trimmer Stand and Grip is one of my favorite MagSafe accessories. The accessory really sticks to the back of your MagSafe-enabled phone or MagSafe-enabled case and not only makes it easier to hold up your phone but when converted into a kickstand, it props up your device nicely in portrait or landscape mode for video calls or video watching.
This new version is lighter than the original and available in several colors. It's one of the best MagSafe stands out there.
With the most streaming app options and most user-friendly streaming platform interface, Roku is our favorite streaming system, and the Express 4K Plus streaming media player is arguably the best value streamer out there right now (yes, it supports 4K HDR streaming).
Also, thanks to the AirPlay update, this Roku device is one of the least expensive ways to connect your iPhone or other Apple device to your TV. Cheaper than the company's Streaming Stick 4K Plus and other 4K HDR streaming devices, it's our top pick for best streaming device overall.
The JBL Go 3's durable design, coupled with surprisingly decent sound for its tiny size, make it one of the top micro Bluetooth speakers out there.
Available in multiple color options, it has an IP67 water-resistance rating, meaning it can be dunked in water and is dust-proof. Battery life is rated at up to 5 hours.
The very compact Soundcore by Anker Mini 3 Bluetooth speaker may not deliver huge sound but it delivers more sound than you'd think (with just enough bass) from a speaker of its size. Available in multiple color options and weighing around 8 ounces or 223 grams, it has an integrated strap and is fully waterproof with an IPX7 rating.
The 6-watt Mini 3 sounds fairly similar to the new Sony SRS-XB100, which retails for $60 or around $20 more, and features good battery life -- up to 15 hours at moderate volume levels. You can wirelessly link multiple Mini 3s together to create a wider sound field, but most people will use this speaker for casual listening on the go. It also makes for a good bathroom or shower speaker and does have speakerphone capabilities with a built-in microphone.
Reef makes a variety of sandals, flips-flops and slides with prices ranging from $39 to $105. While the premium models feature leather uppers, some Reef sandals have a key feature that certain dads will appreciate: a built-in bottle opener.
Best under $100
The Soundcore Sport X20 has some nice upgrades over Anker's original Soundcore X10 earbuds. They include an improved design, adaptive noise canceling, superior battery life, slightly better sound and multipoint Bluetooth pairing. Like the previous model, these have an interesting design with rotating swiveling ear hooks. However, they don't swivel as much as the X10's ear hooks, which is a good thing (they stayed on my ears very securely). I also liked that the charging case has a smaller footprint than a lot of buds with ear hooks.
Fully waterproof and dust-proof with an IP68 rating, the X20 have slightly larger drivers than the X10 (11mm instead of 10mm). As long as you get a tight seal from the included ear tips (you get 5 sizes), they're able to deliver good sound with punchy bass and good detail. They lack a bit of clarity, particularly at higher volumes (there was a touch of distortion), and the noise canceling isn't as good as Sony or Bose's noise canceling. But the buds are affordable and a good value overall.
As for battery life, it's rated at up to 12 hours with noise canceling off and 7 hours with it on. Voice-calling performance is also decent thought not exceptionally good.
Like its predecessor, the MX Anywhere 3, Logitech positions the MX Anywhere 3S as a premium Bluetooth travel mouse as well as an everyday mouse for those with smaller hands (it's an ambidextrous mouse so you can use it with either your left or right hand). Weighing 95 grams, it's considerably lighter and smaller than Logitech's $100 flagship MX Master 3S (141 grams), which also has an 8K DPI optical sensor and the quiet clicks feature. It's also comfortable to use the buttons despite its small size and, perhaps most importantly, it can be used on just about any surface, including glass -- so don't worry about a mouse pad.
Solo Stove makes some of the best smokeless fire pits, including Ranger 2.0 (small), Bonfire 2.0 (medium) and Yukon 2.0 (large) fire pits. But if you're looking for something a little smaller, it also makes two mini fire pits: the Mesa and Mesa XL. Both come in several color options, including traditional stainless steel.
I started off using the smaller Mesa, but when the Mesa XL was subsequently released, I found myself gravitating to the larger version of the mini fire pit (pictured on the left) because it looks and feels a little more substantial while remaining compact. (As you might expect, it does produce a bigger fire with a heat radius of 2 to 3 feet compared with the Mesa's 1 to 2 feet.)
As its name implies, the Mesa XL is designed to sit on a tabletop and is quite portable. Naturally, you could also set it on the ground, but when you put it on a table, it's at a good height for comfortably roasting marshmallows. It has the same 360-degree Signature Airflow system as Solo Stove's larger fire pits.
Yes, you can buy cheaper French press coffee makers, but the Hydro Flask version is not only insulated, so it keeps your coffee hot longer, it's also made of stainless steel, so it's quite durable and won't break if you drop it, like a glass French press would.
For people who've never used a French press, you dump the coffee grounds into the container, pour in hot water, and then put the lid on with the plunger pulled up (there's a mesh filer attached to the plunger). Let things brew for several minutes and then push down the plunger. The grounds get compressed at the bottom as you squeeze out that extra flavor. You then pour as much coffee as you want into a cup or mug. What remains in the French press will stay hot for up to a couple of hours (and maybe even a bit longer), so you can go for a refill or share it with someone else.
The Yoose Mini Electric Shaver isn't the most powerful electric shaver, and I can't say I got the cleanest, closest shave using it. But it's really small -- about the size of some wireless earbuds cases -- and it does work well enough and looks and feels more premium than I thought it would. That makes it a good on-the-go electric shaver and good travel companion (it didn't hurt to use and comes with a carry case).
Available in multiple colors, it's IPX7 waterproof, so it can be used both wet and dry. Though it retails for $90, it often has instant discounts that drop its price closer to $60.
There are more-affordable portable blenders, like the Blendjet 2 and the Hamilton Beach Single-Serve, but the Ninja Blast, which lists for $60, is a step up from those models. It looks and feels more premium, and though it isn't superpowerful, it's a good option for making smoothies and protein shakes on the go or at home when you don't want to deal with a full-size blender. Additionally, you can drink right from the blender, as it has a leak-proof sip lid. Available in multiple color options and easy to operate, it has an 18 ounce-capacity and recharges via USB-C.
Creative Labs' Pebble speakers have long been a top budget pick for PC speakers. The entry-level model is on its third generation, aka V3, and costs $35, while earlier versions can be had for even less. They aren't the greatest-sounding PC speakers, but people like them because their sound is bigger than their price.
Creative went more upscale introducing the new-for-2024 Pebble X USB-C speakers ($90), which also come in a version called the Pebble X Plus with a mini subwoofer for $130. Larger than previous Pebble speakers yet still compact enough to fit in a backpack, the audio quality is unexpectedly good and may just be the best PC speakers that cost less than $100.
Amazon has introduced an upgraded Echo Show 5 with a redesigned speaker system for better clarity and bass. The Alexa-powered smart display also has an improved microphone array onboard, and comes in pale blue, charcoal black and white.
As we head into summer, what dad wouldn't appreciate a high-quality oscillating fan with multiple speed options and a small remote to control everything from afar? The Iris Woozoo SC15 oscillating fan comes in three colors -- blank, pink and blue (pictured) -- and is one of the nicer, more powerful "personal" table fans we've tried.
Under $250
With its latest multiroom smart speaker, Sonos wins some (Bluetooth, stereo sound) and loses some (Google Assistant). The Era 100 replaces the existing One, and while the lack of Google is a real drag, the new speaker is also better in terms of sound quality. And with the addition of a $19 adaptor, you can now add external sources for cheap!
Dad may be a little embarrassed if you get him this gift but he'll most likely appreciate it. Panasonic says its new ER-GK80-S has a unique V-shaped head that's "built to go everywhere" -- and with precision. It comes with two attachments, has almost two hours of battery life and can be used wet or dry. A travel case is included.
Sony's improved entry-level noise canceling headphones, the CH-720Ns, have a bit of a plasticky budget vibe, but they're lightweight and very comfortable. Part of me was expecting them to sound pretty mediocre, but I was pleasantly surprised. No, they don't sound as good as the WH-1000XM5s. But they sound more premium than they look (and feel), and their overall performance is a step up from their predecessor, the CH-710Ns. Are they worth $150? Maybe -- or maybe not. But the good news is that, like the CH-710N and WH-XB910 before them, these should see significant discounts in the not-so-distant future, which is what you may want to wait for.
It's time to upgrade Dad's PC keyboard. Logitech's MX Keys is one of our favorite everyday Bluetooth keyboards and now it comes in two smaller versions that leave off the number pad and some other keys: MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac. Both cost $100, the same price as the standard MX Keys. Colors include rose, pale gray and graphite.
When the SoundLink Flex speaker launched, Bose made some bold claims about its new Bluetooth speaker, particularly its bass performance. But it mostly lives up to the hype and is arguably the best-sounding wireless speaker for its compact size.
Available in three colors -- black, white smoke and stone blue (pictured) -- it's equipped with Bose's PositionIQ technology to automatically detect the speaker's orientation and deliver optimized sound based on whether it's upright, hanging or flat on its back.
Duer makes some of the best -- and most comfortable jeans and pants -- I've encountered. They're designed for both durability and stretchability and come in a variety of styles, with options for both slimmer -- and not-so-slim -- dads. Prices range from $99 to $149 for more weather-resistant models. The company also sells other garments, including shirts and shorts but it's more known for its "stretch" pants. The Performance Denim Slim is pictured here.
First released in 2020, the 1.5-pound Theragun Mini massager is designed to be portable, easily fitting in a backpack or purse. While it doesn't have quite the power of one of Theragun's full-size devices, it's surprisingly powerful considering how small it is. I've tried larger massage guns in this price range, and it's just as powerful but half the size. The rechargeable battery is rated to last 2.5 hours, and a neoprene protective case is included.
I liked the original Soundcore Motion Boom, which made our best Bluetooth speakers list and was one of the better mini boom box Bluetooth speaker values over the last few years, selling for around $80). The 3.75-pound Boom 2 costs more but sounds substantially better, with more than double the power rating of the original, so it not only plays louder, but kicks out more bass and offers better clarity at higher volumes (it's equipped with two tweeters and one subwoofer). It also has a couple of built-in LED lights to help create that party vibe. It's an impressive sounding speaker for its size and a good value.
Waterproof (IPX7-rated) with a floatable design, the speaker's battery life is rated at up to 24 hours at moderate volume levels (it charges via USB-C) and you can tweak the sound and customize the lighting with the Soundcore app for iOS and Android. There's also a USB-out port to charge your devices.
Ember makes 10-ounce and 14-ounce versions of its temperature-controlled smart mug, which keeps your hot drink of choice hot while you sip it over a longer drinking session. While it won't keep coffee or tea warm for hours, the idea is that you can select your ideal temp via the companion Ember app for iOS or Android and keep your drink at a high temperature for the 30 minutes or so it takes to casually finish it.
I personally prefer the larger version, but it does cost more (and the copper version, which does look cool, is $180). A good insulated mug with a top on it will also keep your beverage hot (and they are cheaper), but this Ember mug allows you to drink a cup of joe like you normally would and not sip it through a small hole in the top.
Under $500
A handful of competing stylus-equipped touchscreen E Ink e-readers that double as digital notepads are available from other companies, including Kobo and ReMarkable. But the Kindle Scribe is the only front-lit 10.2-inch E Ink e-reader with a high-resolution 300ppi (pixels per inch) E ink display.
The Scribe's size and weight make it more of a burden to carry around, especially when you consider the smaller baseline Kindle can fit into a coat pocket. But in all, the Scribe strikes a very good balance between a large-format e-reader and an E Ink note-taking tablet. Folks will probably have some quibbles about the Scribe's high price and the robustness of its mark-up and note-taking capabilities, but we've already seen the device improve post-launch with software and feature updates.
Sonos has a new entry-level soundbar featuring the company's excellent multiroom music system onboard. A two-channel soundbar with Dolby Digital decoding, it's roughly two-thirds the size of the Sonos Beam but delivers a surprisingly wide soundstage through the use of proprietary waveguides.
While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos surround sound or have an HDMI port to connect to your TV (you connect it to your TV with an included optical cable), we were impressed with the sound quality for music and movies. You can pair it with a couple of other Sonos speakers like the Sonos One to create a surround sound system.
When you have a product that a lot of people love, change can be risky. Such is the case for Sony's WH-1000XM5, the fifth generation of the 1000X series headphones, which were first released in 2016 as the MDR-1000X Wireless and have become increasingly popular as they've improved with each generation. Over the years, Sony has made some tweaks to the design, but nothing as dramatic as what it's done with the WH-1000XM5. Other than the higher $400 price tag ($50 more than the WH-1000XM4), most of those changes are good, and Sony's made some dramatic improvements with voice-calling performance as well as even better noise canceling and more refined sound.
The Sony ULT Field 7 is the successor to Sony's SRS-SG500 Bluetooth boom box, which I liked but thought lacked clarity compared with some of its competitors, including boom box speakers from JBL. This new model not only sounds better but offers an an improved design with integrated handles on each side of the speaker, LED lighting and a new karaoke function (microphone not included). You can stand the speaker up vertically or lay it down horizontally. The sound does change a bit with the speaker's orientation, but the overall clarity and treble performance has improved, and I thought the bass had better definition.
Weighing in at a hefty 13.9 pounds (6.3 kilograms), the speaker does pack a punch, especially when you engage the ULT button, which has two low-frequency settings (there's also a seven-band EQ) that both amp up the sound -- and the bass in particular -- making the speaker sound fuller (I always had the ULT button engaged). Battery life is rated at up to 30 hours at moderate volume levels, and the speaker is IP67 waterproof, dust-proof and rust-proof. A charge-out port on back allows you to charge external devices like your smartphone.