Garmin Instinct smartwatch heads for the great outdoors

Garmin

Adding to its large portfolio of smartwatches and fitness bands targeted at specific sports such as running, triathlon, diving and golf, Garmin's Instinct gets rugged for outdoor activity.

It incorporates hiking-friendly features like a three-axis compass, barometer/altimeter and support for multiple satellite systems -- GLONASS and Galileo in addition to GPS -- to minimize changes of getting lost when you wander off the beaten path.

It also includes health-and-fitness-oriented features like a wrist-based heart-rate monitor, sports apps and wellness data. Plus, it supports Garmin's Connect phone app.

The Garmin Instinct is available now for $300 (£270, AU$400).

