The 54 best Cyber Monday 2019 deals (just updated)

Nintendo Switch with both Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Starlink: Battle for Atlas: $300 (Save $120)
Best Buy has upped the ante on Nintendo Switch bundle deals for Cyber Monday. Right now the retailer is offering the newer version of the Switch with two games instead of just one for just $300. That means you get the updated system with longer battery life that can last up to nine hours. You'll also get starship-building game Starlink: Battle for Atlas, along the Switch-exclusive game, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.
Bose SoundLink Micro: $69 (save $30)
Bose's SoundLink Micro is arguably the best sounding speaker for its tiny size -- and it's fully waterproof. Amazon and others are selling it for $69 or $30 off. It was the same price last year during the holidays, but this remains the lowest price we've seen for it. Read our full review of the Bose SoundLink Micro.
MacBook Air 2019: Starting at $900 at Best Buy (save $200)
The MacBook Air 2019 has been on sale for $200 off, but recently Amazon was offering an extra $100 off if you choose "no-rush shipping" at checkout. That deal is over for now, but Best Buy still has $200 off the entry-level model, which has a Core i5 processor, 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Read our MacBook Air 2019 first take.
65-inch TCL 6-Series Roku TV: $700 (save $400)
If you've been waiting for a good deal on this terrific TV -- we gave this exact model an Editors' Choice Award for its image quality, affordable price and best-in-class Roku TV smarts -- it's here. And you can get it at that price from several places, such as Walmart and Best Buy. Amazon has currently sold out at that price.
JBL Clip 3: $30 (save $30)
One of our favorite waterproof micro Bluetooth speakers is on sale for $30 in a variety of colors. This is the lowest price we've seen for this speaker, which is usually on sale for $40-$50. Read our full review of the JBL Clip 3.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II: $280 (save $70)
On Thanksgiving Day, the rose gold edition of the QuietComfort 35 II was on sale for $249, or $100 off. That deal is over, but the black and silver versions (as well as rose gold) will be on sale throughout Black Friday weekend for $279. With the arrival this year of Bose's new Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones ($400), you can expect to see continued sales on the QuietComfort 35 II, which remains a very good headphone that's arguably slightly more comfortable than the 700. Read our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review.
Bose SoundLink Revolve: $120 at Best Buy (save $80)
Best Buy has Bose's SoundLink Revolve on sale for $120, which is the lowest price we've seen for it. This model is smaller than the SoundLink Revolve Plus, but it's a very good compact Bluetooth speaker. Read our Bose SoundLink Revolve review.
Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus: $240 (save $60)
Various retailers have Bose's highly rated Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus Bluetooth speaker on sale for $240 or $60 off. It's a little bigger and sounds better than the Revolve, which is on sale for $120. Read our full SoundLink Revolve Plus review.
Bose Home Speaker 300: $200 (save $60)
A couple of Bose's latest smart speakers, the Home Speaker 300 and the Home Speaker 500, are on sale in black or silver. The 300 is $200 or $60 off and the 500 is $300 or $100 off. The larger 500 does sound better and is probably the better deal (it's expensive at $400 but more enticing at $300). The $350 Bose Home Portable is not on sale. This line of smart speakers is designed to compete with Sonos' multiroom speakers. Read our Bose Home Speaker 300 review.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $799 at Best Buy (save $230)
Best Buy had the entry-level Surface Pro 7 on sale earlier for $600. But this model (Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD) is probably the best deal right now (add $50 to upgrade to a 256GB drive). Includes a black Type Cover.
JLabs JBuds Air: $30 at Best Buy (save $20)
Best Buy has the JLabs JBuds Air on sale for $30. They normally retail for $50. JLabs makes a lot of true wireless earphones; this is its most affordable model and frankly, the only one I'd buy. It's a decent set of true wireless earbuds that's a relative bargain at $30.
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum: $400 at Best Buy (save $100)
Dyson has last year's Cyclone V10 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum on sale for $400 or $100 off. For $30 more, you can get the Animal Pro version of the same vacuum -- it's copper instead of purple (Best Buy had that model on sale for $200 off recently). Those prices aren't as good as they were Black Friday, but since Dyson's stick vacs are so expensive a $100 savings on last year's model is nothing to sneeze at. Read our Dyson Cyclone V10 preview.
Intex Comfort Dura-Beam 22-inch queen air mattress: $45 (save $34)
CNET's budget pick for the best air mattress of 2019, this is the lowest price we've seen. It has an integrated pump and our review said "it's sturdy, impressively firm, with horizontal air chambers, and ultimately comfortable enough to sleep on." Amazon has it for $47, but it's a bit cheaper at Walmart.
JBL Link Music: $70 (save $80)
The new entry-level model in JBL's Link line of WiFi speakers (with AirPlay 2 and Chromecast) is on sale for $70 or $80 off in gray or black. This model isn't portable -- it needs to be plugged in -- but it's a good deal on a compact multiroom audio speaker if you don't want to spend $200 on a Sonos One. The step-up Link Portable is also on sale (it's $100 or $120 off).
UE Wonderboom: $40 at Best Buy (save $21)
UE's original Wonderboom is on sale at Best Buy for $40 in black and teal colors. With the Wonderboom 2 ($80-$100) out, this model has been selling for $60-$70. It's a good price for this very good mini Bluetooth speaker (the Wonderboom 2 is a little better, but not that much better). Read our UE Wonderboom review.
Just remember: To take advantage of some of Best Buy's best sale prices, you need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program, the basic tier of which is free. Discounts are available online and in-store.
PS4 Slim 1TB with 3 games: $199
If a PlayStation 4 fanboy was trying to convert you to the platform, he would probably list The Last of Us, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn as three of the must-play games you should buy first. With this new bundle, all three of the PS4 exclusives are included. Suffice it to say, it's an awesome trio of single-player games that will keep you occupied for months on end. Just keep in mind that -- with the exception of the teen-rated Horizon Zero Dawn -- these games are very much not for young kids.
PS4 Pro for $300 (save $100)
The current flagship Sony PS4 Pro is on sale for $300 at multiple online retailers and physical locations including Walmart, Target, Best Buy and GameStop. With games and movies displayed in full 4K resolution, this is the best option if you have the budget for it.
Jabra Move Style: $60 (save $40)
The latest version of Jabra's popular "value" on-ear headphone, the Move, is on sale for $40 off at various retailers. The Style version is available in three colors (navy, gold beige and black) and has a bump in battery life. At $60, it's a great deal for someone looking for an affordable, quality, on-ear wireless headphone.
Sonos Beam: $320 at Best Buy (save $80)
It's unusual to see discounts on the Sonos Beam, so it's nice to see that Best Buy has it for $80 off as a doorbuster. On Prime Day we saw it for $360 (a $40 discount), but it also came with two free $50 Amazon gift cards... while supplies lasted. Read our full review.
Xbox One X 1TB with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle: $350 (save $150)
The Xbox One X bundle with Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is on sale for $350. We've seen similar prices for the Xbox One X in the past, but this game is new, and eagerly anticipated. The Deluxe Edition of the game features some premium in-game skins and 90 minutes of behind-the-scenes video content. The bundle also includes three months of Xbox Live Gold.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $25 (save $25)
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is $25, or $25 off. That's its lowest price. For $5 less you can get the standard Fire TV Stick, but it's probably worth spending the $5 extra to upgrade to this model (even if you don't have a 4K TV just yet).
Fitbit Versa 2: $130 (save $70)
We recently awarded the Fitbit Versa 2 our Editors' Choice award, citing its reasonable price, long-lasting battery and compatibility across Android and iOS, and called it, "one of the best examples of a hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch you can buy." Normally $200, it's on sale today at $130 ($20 cheaper than during Black Friday) at various retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Fitbit's own site. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: $100 (save $50)
Amazon recently refreshed its 10-inch tablet, the HD 10, with a slightly faster processor, USB-C charging and improved Wi-Fi. The new version is now on sale for $100 ($50 off). That's a good price for Amazon's best performing tablet.
Beats Studio3 Wireless: $200 at Best Buy
Best Buy has had the Beats Studio3 Wireless sporadically on sale the last two weeks. A few days ago it was $210, and now it's back to $200, its previous low. These have been out a while, but they're still very good noise-canceling headphones. They list for $350, but usually can be had for around $280. Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch Laptop: $130 (save $100)
Best Buy has this entry-level IdeaPad laptop on sale for a mere $130 or $100 off its list price of $230. It's a basic Windows laptop, with an AMD A6 Series processor, 4GB of RAM, AMD Radeon R4 graphics and a 64GB eMMC Flash Memory drive. I wouldn't suggest buying this for $230, but if a basic computer is all you're looking for, $130 is not a lot to spend. You're in entry-level Chromebook territory with that pricing.
Arlo Pro 2 4-camera security system: $400 (save $250)
Best Buy is serving up the Arlo Pro 2 four-camera indoor-outdoor wireless 1080p security camera system for $400. That's $200 off its list price. That's a decent deal for this 1080p system. Arlo does have systems with higher resolution cameras, but they cost more. Read our Arlo 2 Pro review.
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s: $299 (save $150)
When Lenovo introduced the IdeaPad 330s last year, it started at $500. Now, you can get a decent midrange configuration -- with a quad-core AMD processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM -- for about $300. Equipped with a good-looking 15.6-inch display, the 330s has thinner-than-usual bezels and an aluminum lid. This is a good deal on a solid entry-level laptop. Read our Lenovo IdeaPad 330s preview.
Nintendo Switch V2 and Mario Cart 8 Deluxe: $300 (save $50)
Nintendo is offering its own Black Friday Switch bundle -- but that one will include the original version of the console, not the newer version with improved battery life that you have here. Amazon's bundle includes a physical copy of Minecraft.