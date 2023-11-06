Best Internet Providers in Pennsylvania

What is the best internet provider in Pennsylvania?

Verizon Fios is Pennsylvania’s best internet provider overall. Along with a 100% fiber-optic connection, Verizon Fios stands out for its competitive pricing, favorable service terms such as unlimited data and lengthy price guarantees, plus an impressive record of high customer satisfaction.

While Verizon Fios is CNET’s pick for best overall, it doesn’t have the cheapest internet in the state, or the fastest. Xfinity and Astound have the lowest starting price for internet in Pennsylvania at $25 a month, though Astound delivers more speed for the price (300Mbps versus 200Mbps) and has a lower equipment rental fee.

Frontier Fiber offers the fastest internet plan of any major ISP in Pennsylvania with symmetrical speeds up to 5,000Mbps starting at $155 a month. Gig service, with speeds up to 1,000Mbps or higher, is available from a number of Pennsylvania ISPs including Astound, Kinetic, Xfinity and Verizon.

Best internet in Pennsylvania

Verizon Fios Best internet provider in Pennsylvania Read full review J.D. Power has ranked Verizon first in the East region for customer satisfaction for 11 years in a row. Considering the fast, reliable speeds and competitive, stable pricing, it's easy to see why customers are largely satisfied with their service. Product details Price range $50 - $120 per month Speed range 300 - 2,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment with gig service Pros and Cons Pros All Verizon Fios plans are 100% fiber, with symmetrical download and upload speeds

No data caps or allowances on any plans

No term agreements necessary on any plans Cons Low fiber availability for a national company

While Fios and 5G are affordable, LTE and DSL options are pricey Availability Like most fiber internet providers, Verizon Fios primarily sticks to larger metro areas. In Pennsylvania, that includes most of Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and the state capital of Harrisburg. Coverage extends to the surrounding suburbs of these cities as well, but not much further into the state. Plans and pricing Verizon Fios offers three plans in Pennsylvania with speeds ranging from 300 to 1,000Mbps starting at $50 to $90 a month and a $70, 500Mbps plan in between. All plans come with a price guarantee of two to four years depending on the plan you choose, plus a special bonus offer just for signing up. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts with Verizon Fios internet.

Xfinity Best cable ISP in Pennsylvania Read full review Cable internet like that of Xfinity doesn't have quite the same speed potential as a fiber connection, but it often has better availability and lower introductory pricing. Xfinity is the primary cable provider in Pennsylvania. Product details Price range $20 - $120 per month Speed range 75 - 2,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Availability Xfinity is available to nearly 70% of Pennsylvania households, according to the FCC. Main service areas include Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Scranton and Harrisburg, but many of Pennsylvania's smaller towns from Oil City to Shrewsbury are serviceable for Xfinity. Plans and pricing Most Xfinity customers in Pennsylvania will have five plans to choose from with max speeds of 200 to 1,200Mbps starting at $25 to $80 a month. Xfinity is also one of the few internet providers to offer a separate prepaid internet plan. Fees and service details Renting Wi-Fi equipment will add $13 to your bill, though select plans may include equipment rental at no extra cost in some locations. Your plan may also come with unlimited data. Otherwise, a 1.25TB data cap (and fees for going over) will apply. A one- or two-year contract may be required with your plan, or there may be no contract requirements at all.

Astound Best cheap internet in Pennsylvania Read full review Choosing a cheap internet plan often comes with settling for slower speeds, but not with Astound. The cheapest plan, starting at $25 a month, advertises download speeds up to 300Mbps. Product details Price range $20 - $80 per month Speed range 100 - 1,500Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, low promo prices, no contracts Pros and Cons Pros Low first-year pricing

No data caps

No contracts Cons Availability limited to metro areas

Sharp price increase after the promotional period

Confusing equipment fees Availability Astound operates in three service areas: Luzerne County, the Lehigh Valley including Allentown, and to the west of Philadelphia in the Upper Darby area. Plans and pricing All Pennsylvania service areas have a starting price of $25 per month for speeds up to 300Mbps. Pricing on faster speed tiers varies slightly by location from $40 to $45 per month for up to 600Mbps and $60 to $70 for speeds up to 1,500Mbps. Pricing is good for one or two years depending on your location and the plan you choose. After the price guarantee expires, your monthly rate may rise significantly, so you'll want to keep an eye on your bill after the first year or so of service. Fees and service details Astound plans include a modem at no extra cost. Renting a Wi-Fi device for whole-home Wi-Fi service is only an additional $5 a month. There are no data caps or contracts.

Frontier Fiber Fastest internet provider in Pennsylvania Read full review Frontier doesn't have the same fiber coverage in Pennsylvania as Verizon, but it makes the most of its network in the Keystone State by offering speeds up to 5,000Mbps. Product details Price range $50 - $155 per month Speed range 500 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, no equipment fee Pros and Cons Pros Wi-Fi router rental included in the price

Unlimited data

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

Term agreement required to get signup bonuses Availability Frontier Fiber is available in parts of eastern Pennsylvania including areas just west of Scranton, east of Lancaster and south of Harrisburg. Service is not available in Philadelphia or Allentown. Plans and pricing Service starts at $50 a month (with autopay) for speeds up to 500Mbps. The fastest plan, with speeds up to 5,000Mbps, is available for $155 a month while speeds of 1,000Mbps and 2,000Mbps start at $60 and $100 a month, respectively. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts.

T-Mobile Home Internet Best rural ISP in Pennsylvania Read full review T-Mobile Home Internet has the best broadband coverage of any non-satellite provider in Pennsylvania. Much of that coverage extends to suburban and rural areas, bringing a low-cost, relatively high-speed internet service to locations where broadband options are often limited. Product details Price range $50 per month Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability Per the FCC, T-Mobile Home Internet is available to more than 75% of Pennsylvania households. Availability and speeds depend on proximity to a wireless tower and can vary from one neighborhood to the next. Check the T-Mobile Home Internet eligibility page to see if your address is serviceable. Plans and pricing T-Mobile Home Internet offers a single plan starting at $50 a month for the fastest speeds available, typically between 72 and 245Mbps. Qualifying T-Mobile Magenta Max customers can get home internet at a discounted rate of $30 a month. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts.

Pennsylvania internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Astound Cable $25-$65 300-1,500 Free modem; Whole-home Wi-Fi $5 (skippable) None None 7 Brightspeed DSL, fiber $50-$79 20-100Mbps DSL, up to 940Mbps fiber $15 None None N/A Frontier DSL, fiber $50-$155 Varies DSL, 500-5,000 fiber None None None 6.3 Kinetic DSL, fiber $40-$70 15-100 DSL, 100-1,000 fiber $10 (optional) None None 6.7 Service Electric Cable $48-$147 100-1,000Mbps Up to $11 (optional) None None N/A Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Verizon Fios Fiber $59-$90 300-1,000 None None None 7.6 Xfinity Cable $25-$80 200-1,200 $13 (optional) 1.25TB or unlimited 1 or 2 years (optional) 7 Show more (6 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Pennsylvania internet provider honorable mentions

Brightspeed : After recently acquiring networks from Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink, Quantum Fiber) in Pennsylvania, Brightspeed offers DSL and fiber internet service to areas west and southeast of Harrisburg, north of Pittsburgh and along the New Jersey border. Like any DSL/fiber provider, Brightspeed’s fiber service is worth checking out, but you’ll want to explore other options if your address is only serviceable for DSL internet.

After recently acquiring networks from Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink, Quantum Fiber) in Pennsylvania, Brightspeed offers DSL and fiber internet service to areas west and southeast of Harrisburg, north of Pittsburgh and along the New Jersey border. Like any DSL/fiber provider, Brightspeed’s fiber service is worth checking out, but you’ll want to explore other options if your address is only serviceable for DSL internet. Kinetic : Another DSL and fiber provider, Kinetic is available to slightly more Pennsylvania residences than Brightspeed. Fiber service is as good as any, and the DSL service is better than most, but it’s still DSL. Consider Kinetic Fiber if it’s available, but be sure to explore all your options before committing to DSL service.

Another DSL and fiber provider, Kinetic is available to slightly more Pennsylvania residences than Brightspeed. Fiber service is as good as any, and the DSL service is better than most, but it’s still DSL. Consider Kinetic Fiber if it’s available, but be sure to explore all your options before committing to DSL service. Service Electric : Local cable ISP Service Electric offers speeds ranging from 100 to 1,000Mbps starting at $48 to $147 a month with no data caps or contracts. Service is available in Allentown and the Lehigh Valley area as well as Wilkes-Barre, Lewisburg and Mount Carmel.

Local cable ISP Service Electric offers speeds ranging from 100 to 1,000Mbps starting at $48 to $147 a month with no data caps or contracts. Service is available in Allentown and the Lehigh Valley area as well as Wilkes-Barre, Lewisburg and Mount Carmel. Spectrum : Xfinity is the top cable provider in Pennsylvania, but Spectrum has a small presence in the northern part of the state, particularly in Erie. Spectrum keeps it simple with three plans ranging from 300 to 1,000Mbps starting at $50 to $90 a month with no data caps, no contracts, a free modem rental and the option to rent a router for $5 a month.

Xfinity is the top cable provider in Pennsylvania, but Spectrum has a small presence in the northern part of the state, particularly in Erie. Spectrum keeps it simple with three plans ranging from 300 to 1,000Mbps starting at $50 to $90 a month with no data caps, no contracts, a free modem rental and the option to rent a router for $5 a month. Verizon 5G Home Internet : Verizon’s mobile service is available throughout Pennsylvania, but Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Scranton are where you’ll find the best coverage of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network -- the Verizon network best suited for home internet. Plans start at $50 or $70 a month for speeds of 50 to 300Mbps or 85 to 1,000Mbps. Qualifying Verizon mobile customers can get $15 to $25 off the cost of home internet.

Verizon’s mobile service is available throughout Pennsylvania, but Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Scranton are where you’ll find the best coverage of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network -- the Verizon network best suited for home internet. Plans start at $50 or $70 a month for speeds of 50 to 300Mbps or 85 to 1,000Mbps. Qualifying Verizon mobile customers can get $15 to $25 off the cost of home internet. Satellite internet: It’s always an option provided you have a clear view of the southern sky, but the slow speeds, data restrictions and high costs make satellite internet more of a last resort for broadband. If you have no other internet options, check out popular satellite providers HughesNet and Viasat, or possibly Starlink.

Pennsylvania internet options by city

It’s hard to cover the internet options of an entire state like Pennsylvania while giving individual cities the in-depth attention they deserve. That’s why we’ve also put together lists of the best internet providers in cities across the US, including those in Pennsylvania. If you don’t see your hometown below, check back later. We’re working to add more every day.

Cheap internet options in Pennsylvania

Cable internet is typically the go-to for cheap internet, and that’s the case in Pennsylvania with the cheapest internet plans coming from Astound and Xfinity. Both providers offer internet service starting at $25 a month with no required equipment fees. Kinetic and Service Electric are the only other major internet providers in Pennsylvania with a starting price below $50 a month.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Pennsylvania

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Pennsylvania depend on what discounts are available during that time period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Pennsylvania internet providers such as Astound or Xfinity may offer lower introductory pricing or special offers for a limited time. Many, however, including Frontier, Kinetic and Verizon Fios, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of deals, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Pennsylvania broadband?

Ookla speed test data from Q3 2023 ranked Pennsylvania 26th among US states and Washington DC for fastest median download speeds at 192Mbps. That’s lower than the national average (214Mbps), and lower than neighboring states New York (215Mbps), Delaware (222Mbps), Maryland (216Mbps) and Ohio (208Mbps), but higher than West Virginia (159Mbps).

There are many factors that can affect speed test data, so state averages aren’t necessarily representative of the speeds you can expect or that may be available in your home. Many Pennsylvania internet providers offer plans with max speeds much higher than the state average.

Fastest internet plans in Pennsylvania Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Frontier Fiber 5000 $155 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Astound 1500 $60 1,500Mbps 50Mbps None Cable Xfinity Gigabit Extra $80 1,200Mbps 35Mbps 1.25TB or unlimited Cable Kinetic 1 Gig $70 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Brightspeed Fiber $79 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Service Electric 1 Gig $147 1,000Mbps 50Mbps None Cable Spectrum Gig $90 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 85-1,000Mbps 50-75Mbps None Fixed wireless Verizon Gig $90 940Mbps 880Mbps None Fiber Show more (5 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Pennsylvania

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Pennsylvania?

It’s not the cheapest or the fastest internet provider in Pennsylvania, but Verizon Fios is the best all-around provider in the state. Fast speed tiers with symmetrical (or close) upload and download speeds, competitive pricing with lengthy price guarantees and other perks such as unlimited data, no equipment fees and no contracts make Verizon Fios a top choice for home internet.

If you’re looking for cheap internet, Xfinity, the state’s largest cable internet provider, and Astound have the cheapest internet plans in the state starting at $25 a month.

Frontier Fiber has the fastest internet plan with symmetrical speeds up to 5,000Mbps starting at $155 a month. The fastest plans from other major providers reach around 1,000Mbps, though Astound offers a 1,500Mbps plan and speeds of 1,200Mbps are available from Xfinity.

Whether you’re looking for the cheapest, fastest or best all-around internet provider in Pennsylvania, it’s important to explore all your options before deciding on the best ISP for your home. Along with speeds and pricing, be sure to compare equipment fees, data caps, contract requirements and other conditions that could affect your experience with an internet provider.

Internet providers in Pennsylvania FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Pennsylvania? Verizon Fios has the best fiber internet coverage and highest customer satisfaction of any major ISP in Pennsylvania. Its competitively priced plans feature symmetrical or close upload and download speeds, unlimited data, free equipment rental and a price guarantee of two to four years. While some Pennsylvania internet providers may be cheaper or faster than Verizon Fios, few if any can offer the same level of value.

Is fiber internet available in Pennsylvania? Nearly half (47%) of Pennsylvania households are eligible for fiber internet service, according to the FCC. Verizon Fios is the largest fiber provider in Pennsylvania with service available in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg. Frontier Fiber, Kinetic and Brightspeed also offer fiber internet in various parts of the state.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Pennsylvania? Astound and Xfinity have the lowest introductory rate for home internet starting at $25 per month. Astound offers faster max speeds (300Mbps compared to 200Mbps with Xfinity) and a lower equipment rental fee, but Xfinity is available to many more households in Pennsylvania than Astound. Kinetic and local provider Service Electric also offer internet service starting at under $50 a month. Most other major Pennsylvania ISPs, however, have a starting price of $50 a month or higher.