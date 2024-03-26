Best Internet Providers in Reading, Pennsylvania

What is the best internet provider in Reading?

Xfinity is the best internet service provider in Reading, Pennsylvania, largely because it is the only practical wired internet option in the area. As the area's main broadband source, Xfinity offers the cheapest internet in Reading ($25 a month for speeds up to 150 megabits per second) and the fastest speeds, up to 2,000Mbps.

If you’re looking for alternatives to Xfinity in Reading, unfortunately, there’s not much to be had. Frontier offers DSL internet in parts of Reading, but speeds are likely below what qualifies as broadband, and at $65 per month, pricing is higher than what you’d pay for up to 800Mbps from Xfinity.

Wireless internet, from Verizon 5G Home Internet and T-Mobile Home Internet, is the only reasonable broadband choice aside from Xfinity in Reading. Verizon 5G Home Internet has better pricing and speed potential, while T-Mobile Home Internet boasts better coverage. Both providers offer a discount for bundling with mobile service.

Best internet in Reading, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Best internet provider in Reading, PA Our take - Lack of local competition leaves Xfinity as the best internet provider in Reading, but even if there were other ISPs available, Xfinity would likely still stand out as a top option. Xfinity has low introductory pricing and fast speeds, especially for a cable internet provider. A $15 equipment rental fee may apply, and a one-year contract may be required for the lowest price.

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Reading, PA Our take - If you're looking for an alternative to Xfinity, see if your address is eligible for Verizon 5G Home Internet. At 50 to 300Mbps or 85 to 1,000Mbps, depending on the plan you choose, the speed potential is higher than T-Mobile Home Internet, while the starting price is $10 lower.

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless coverage in Reading, PA Our take - While Verizon 5G Home Internet is the better value on fixed wireless internet in Reading, more local households will be serviceable for T-Mobile Home Internet. Speeds are slower at 72 to 245Mbps, and pricing can be higher than Verizon at $60 monthly. Still, the service is worth checking out if you're seeking alternatives to Xfinity.

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Reading

The best internet deals and top promotions in Reading depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Reading internet providers, such as T-Mobile Home Internet and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, including Verizon 5G Home Internet and Frontier, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Reading, Pennsylvania

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Reading, Pennsylvania, FAQs

Is fiber internet available in Reading? According to the most recent FCC data, fiber internet is unavailable in Reading, Pennsylvania. Frontier and Verizon, two of the nation’s largest fiber internet providers, are available in Reading, but neither offer fiber service in the area. Xfinity also offers fiber internet in select areas, though Reading isn't one of them.

