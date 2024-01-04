Best Internet Providers in Scranton, Pennsylvania

What is the best internet provider in Scranton?

Xfinity is Scranton's best internet service provider, offering the lowest starting prices, fast download speeds and unlimited data on all plans. There are some drawbacks -- Xfinity increases prices on all plans at some point -- but overall, it's a solid option available at virtually every address in the city.

It’s not very prevalent, but if you can get it, Frontier Fiber offers the fastest internet in Scranton. Upload and download speeds go up to 5,000Mbps -- far more than most people need -- but Frontier’s cheaper plans also offer excellent value. Verizon 5G Home Internet is another good backup option, and you can save by bundling with an eligible Verizon cellphone plan.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Scranton across many categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Scranton. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Scranton, Pennsylvania

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best internet provider in Scranton, PA Our take - Xfinity is the only wired internet option widely available in Scranton, so it's the default choice for most people. And it's a pretty good default -- plans start at just $25 per month, and half of them include a three-year price guarantee. Other plans increase significantly after a year or two. All in all, Xfinity is a decent internet provider -- as seen by its solid-to-average customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Read full review .

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details

Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Frontier Fiber Fastest internet in Scranton, PA Our take - Frontier Fiber would be an easy choice for our top pick in Scranton if it were more widely available. Unfortunately, FCC data shows that only 15% of homes in the area have access to Frontier, with the strongest coverage west of the city. Because Frontier uses a fiber-optic connection, you'll get upload speeds that are just as fast as download speeds, which is helpful if you do a lot of online gaming or videoconferencing. Read full review .

Unlimited data

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

Term agreement required to get signup bonuses Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no equipment fee Check with Frontier Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Scranton, PA Our take - If you can't get Frontier and don't want to deal with Xfinity, Verizon 5G Home Internet is a good backup option. Fixed wireless internet tends to be slower than cable or fiber, but Verizon's download speeds go all the way up to 1,000Mbps -- more than enough for most homes. Bundling with an eligible Verizon cellphone plan can also net you a decent discount. Read full review .

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Check with Verizon Show more details Show more details

Scranton internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Frontier Fiber Fiber $45-$155 500-5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $25-$110 200-2,000Mbps $15 (optional) None Optional 7

How to find internet deals and promotions in Scranton

Scranton's best internet deals and top promotions depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Scranton internet providers, such as Xfinity and Verizon, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Frontier Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Scranton

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Scranton FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Scranton? Xfinity is Scranton's best internet service provider, offering low starting prices and fast speeds. It's also the most widely available option and the only wired internet provider at most addresses in the city.

Is fiber internet available in Scranton? Yes, fiber internet is available to 15% of Scranton residents, according to FCC data. Frontier is the only fiber provider in the area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Scranton? Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Scranton, with prices starting at just $25 per month for 200Mbps speeds. That said, the price increases to $45 in year two and $80 in year three.