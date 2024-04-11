Best Internet Providers in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

What is the best internet provider in Wilkes-Barre?

High availability, fast speeds and low introductory pricing make Xfinity the best internet service provider in Wilkes-Barre. Download speeds range from 150 megabits per second to 2,000Mbps, the fastest available in Wilkes-Barre, and with service starting at $25 per month, Xfinity is a top choice for cheap internet in the area.

Xfinity is the nation’s largest cable internet provider, but local cable ISP, Service Electric Cable Television, boasts better coverage in Wilkes-Barre. Pricing is higher for the speeds you get, so Xfinity will be the better value in areas where both providers are available.

Select areas may also be serviceable for Astound’s cable internet. With a starting monthly rate of $20 for speeds up to 300Mbps, Astound offers the cheapest internet in Wilkes-Barre, but availability is highly limited.

Aside from the multiple cable internet options, Wilkes-Barre residents can rely on 5G home internet from Verizon 5G Home Internet or T-Mobile Home Internet for broadband service. T-Mobile voice customers may want to opt for T-Mobile Home Internet for the potential bundle discount, but Verizon 5G Home Internet is otherwise the better choice for availability, speed and overall value in Wilkes-Barre.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Wilkes-Barre across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Wilkes-Barre. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Best internet provider in Wilkes-Barre, PA Our take - Xfinity is among the cheapest and fastest cable internet service providers nationwide. Speeds, pricing and service terms vary by location, but Wilkes-Barre residents can choose from plans ranging from 150 to 2,000Mbps starting at $25 to $100 a month, all of which include unlimited data at no extra cost.

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $48 - $147 Service Electric Best broadband coverage in Wilkes-Barre, PA Our take - Choosing a local service has its advantages, but it often comes with paying a little more. Such is the case with SECTV, the largest broadband ISP in Wilkes-Barre. Service is available to more local households than Xfinity, but with a starting price of $48 to $147 for speeds of 100 to 1,000Mbps, you'll pay a bit more, possibly for less speed, with SECTV than Xfinity.

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $48 - $147 Key Info No data caps

no contracts

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Wilkes-Barre, PA Our take - Verizon 5G Home Internet is the most reasonable alternative to cable internet in Wilkes-Barre. Speeds range from 50 to 300Mbps or 85 to 1,000Mbps, depending on the plan you choose, and service includes free equipment rental, unlimited data and a discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers. There are no contracts, so there's essentially no risk in trying the service to see what speeds are available at your address.

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Astound Broadband

Cable $20-$55 300-1,500Mbps None None None 7 Frontier

Read full review DSL $65 Varies None None None 6.3 SECTV Cable $48-$147 100-1,000Mbps $11 (optional) None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

Cable $25-$100 150-2,000Mbps $15 (optional) None 1 year with select plans (optional) 7

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Wilkes-Barre

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Wilkes-Barre depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Wilkes-Barre internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, including Service Electric Cable Television and Verizon 5G Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Xfinity Gigabit x2

Read full review $100 2,000Mbps 200Mbps None Cable Astound 1500

$100 2,000Mbps 200Mbps None Cable Astound 1500

Read full review $85 1,200Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Astound 1000

$55 1,500Mbps 50Mbps None Cable Xfinity Gigabit Extra

Read full review $60 1,000Mbps 20Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet

Read full review $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Show more (2 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Wilkes-Barre? Xfinity is the best internet service provider in Wilkes-Barre. While not the most widely available cable ISP (that’d be Service Electric) or the outright cheapest (Astound), it has the best all-around mix of availability, speed and overall value of any internet provider in the area.

Is fiber internet available in Wilkes-Barre? Less than 500 residential addresses are serviceable for fiber internet, according to the most recent FCC data. Frontier offers fiber-optic internet in the area, but Wilkes-Barre residents are far more likely to be serviceable for the provider’s slower, less reliable DSL service.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Wilkes-Barre? Astound technically has the cheapest internet plan in Wilkes-Barre -- $20 a month for download speeds up to 300Mbps -- but availability is limited to only around 2% of local households. Xfinity is far more widely available in Wilkes-Barre and offers competitive pricing on all plans, including its cheapest plan, which starts at $25 a month for speeds up to 150Mbps.