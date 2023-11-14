Best Internet Providers in West Virginia

What is the best internet provider in West Virginia?

Frontier has the best wired internet availability in West Virginia, plus simple service terms and a straightforward pricing structure, giving it an advantage over many of the state's competing ISPs. Frontier's fiber service is preferred, but in areas where fiber or cable internet connections are unavailable, its DSL service is a step above satellite internet.

Frontier’s DSL speeds will vary by location, but Frontier Fiber offers the fastest speeds in West Virginia, up to 5,000Mbps. At $155 per month, Frontier’s fastest plan isn’t the cheapest around; cable internet providers Breezeline and Xfinity have the cheapest plans in West Virginia, with service prices starting at $20 and $25 per month, respectively.

The cheapest, fastest and all-around best internet services for your home will depend on where you live in West Virginia. You’ll find everything you need to know about the leading ISPs in West Virginia below.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in West Virginia across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in West Virginia. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in West Virginia

Frontier Best internet provider in West Virginia Read full review Frontier offers fiber-optic and DSL internet in West Virginia. Frontier Fiber is the preferred service, but Frontier’s DSL network has a larger coverage area and may be the only broadband option other than satellite internet in rural areas. . . . Or call to learn more: Call to Learn More (877) 536-4810 Check with Frontier Product details Price range $50 - $155 per month Speed range 500 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, no equipment fee Pros and Cons Pros Wi-Fi router rental included in the price

Unlimited data

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

Term agreement required to get signup bonuses Availability Frontier’s DSL service is available throughout much of West Virginia, covering nearly half of all residences in the state. Frontier Fiber is less widely available but still reigns as the largest fiber provider in the state, with coverage in Charleston, Morgantown, Clarksburg, Beckley, Bluefield, Parkersburg and other West Virginia towns. Plans and pricing DSL service costs $65 per month for the fastest speeds available. Frontier doesn’t advertise precisely what those speeds could be, but speeds of 100Mbps or higher are rare. Frontier Fiber offers much more speed variety and cost-value with four plans ranging from 500Mbps to 5,000Mbps starting at $50 to $155 per month. Fees and service details Frontier internet service has no equipment fees or data caps, regardless of connection type. Plans are typically contract-free, though accepting signup bonus offers such as gift cards may come with a one-year service agreement. Show more details

Xfinity Best cable internet in West Virginia Read full review In areas where fiber internet is unavailable, cable internet -- like that of Xfinity -- is often the next best option. Xfinity is the largest cable ISP in West Virginia, bringing broadband to more than a quarter of the state’s households. . . . Or call to learn more: Call to Learn More (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Product details Price range $20 - $120 per month Speed range 75 - 2,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Availability Xfinity is the primary cable provider in Huntington, Morgantown and Bluefield. Service is also available northwest of Charleston and in much of the Northern Panhandle. Plans and pricing Most Xfinity internet customers in West Virginia will have five plans to choose from with maximum speeds of 200Mbps to 1,200Mbps starting at $25 to $80 per month. Xfinity also offers a separate prepaid internet plan in select areas. Fees and service details Most Xfinity plans come with unlimited data in West Virginia, but a 1.25TB monthly data cap (and fees for going over) may apply. Equipment rental and contracts also vary by location and the plan you choose. While some plans may include your equipment at no extra cost, renting your router may add $15 to your monthly bill. Contracts are not required, but select plans may come with a one- or two-year service agreement to get the lowest introductory rate. Show more details

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in West Virginia Read full review The reasonable pricing, relatively fast speeds and customer-friendly service terms make T-Mobile Home Internet a great choice for broadband in rural areas. If the speeds are fast enough for your needs, it may even be an alternative to cable or fiber service. . . . Or call to learn more: Call to Learn More (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Product details Price range $50 per month Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability Just over half of West Virginia households are serviceable for T-Mobile Home Internet, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Serviceability and speeds depend on proximity to a wireless tower and thus can vary widely by location. Check the T-Mobile Home Internet eligibility page to determine if service is available at your address. Plans and pricing T-Mobile Home Internet offers a single plan starting at $50 monthly for the best speeds available, likely between 72 and 245Mbps. Qualifying T-Mobile Magenta Max customers can get $20 off the monthly cost of home internet. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts with T-Mobile Home Internet. Show more details

Breezeline Cheapest internet provider in West Virginia Breezeline has the cheapest internet plan in West Virginia, starting at $20 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps. Other plans are also competitively priced, including the gigabit speed tier at $60 monthly. . . . Or call to learn more: Call to Learn More Check with Breezeline Product details Price range $20 - $60 per month Speed range 100 - 1,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts Availability Service is limited to the northeastern part of the state, specifically in Morgantown, Kingwood, Romney and Parsons. Plans and pricing Breezeline offers four plans in most service areas with speeds ranging from 100Mbps to 1,000Mbps, starting at $20 to $60 per month. Fees and service details Renting a router will add $15 to your monthly bill, but customers can use their own equipment and skip the fee. Data caps or contracts also do not apply. Show more details

HughesNet Best satellite internet in West Virginia Read full review Wired and fixed wireless internet connections only reach 90% of West Virginia households, according to the most recent FCC data. The remaining 10% may have to rely on satellite internet for broadband service. HughesNet has the lowest pricing on satellite internet in West Virginia. . . . Or call to learn more: Call to Learn More (877) 400-0131 Check with HughesNet Product details Price range $50 - $150 per month Speed range 15 - 50Mbps Connection Satellite Key Info No hard data cap, nationwide availability Pros and Cons Pros Reliable, consistent broadband speeds in all service areas

HughesNet Bonus Zone provides an extra 50GB of data a month during off hours

No hard data caps Cons Two-year contract, with early termination fees if you cancel Availability Satellite internet like HughesNet is available throughout West Virginia, provided your property has a clear view of the southern sky. Plans and pricing Speeds may vary from 15 to 50Mbps depending on your location, but most locations will have one tier of speed (25Mbps) with varying data allowances. Data packages can range from 15 to 100GB, starting at $50 to $150 per month, and all plans come with an additional 50GB to use each month between the hours of 2 and 8 a.m. Fees and service details Equipment is available for rent ($15 per month) or purchase (a one-time fee of $450). Data caps vary by plan selection, but no plan enforces a hard data cap, meaning no overage fees. However, going over the data limit may result in slower speeds for the remainder of your billing cycle. Service comes with a two-year contract and an early termination fee for canceling service before the end of your contract. Show more details

West Virginia internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Armstrong Cable, fiber $35-$75 25-500Mbps cable, 300-940Mbps fiber None None None 6.4 Breezeline Cable $20-$60 100-1,000Mbps $15 (optional) None None N/A Frontier DSL, fiber $50-$155 Varies DSL, 500-5,000Mbps fiber None None None 6.3 HughesNet Satellite $50-$150 15-50Mbps $15 monthly or $450 purchase fee Varies, 15-100GB 2 years 5.7 Optimum Cable $40-$70 300-940Mbps None None None 6.2 Micrologic Fixed wireless $45 25-50Mbps Varies None None N/A Shentel Cable $65-$200 150-1,000Mbps None None None N/A Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 Starlink Low orbit satellite $90-$120 20-220Mbps $599 purchase fee None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 US Cellular Fixed wireless $50 25-100Mbps Varies 25GB, unlimited available None N/A Viasat Satellite $70-$300 12-100Mbps $13 monthly or $299 upfront Varies, 40-300GB 2 years 6.1 Xfinity Cable $25-$80 200-1,200Mbps $15 (optional) 1.25TB or unlimited 1 or 2 years (optional) 7 Show more (9 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

West Virginia ISP honorable mentions

Armstrong : Regional internet provider Armstrong is available in the Huntington, West Hamlin, Chapmanville and Pennsboro areas. Pricing is on par with competing cable internet providers, but speeds are a bit slower than expected, between 25 and 500Mbps. Fiber speeds are better (up to 940Mbps), but availability is limited.

Regional internet provider Armstrong is available in the Huntington, West Hamlin, Chapmanville and Pennsboro areas. Pricing is on par with competing cable internet providers, but speeds are a bit slower than expected, between 25 and 500Mbps. Fiber speeds are better (up to 940Mbps), but availability is limited. Optimum : West Virginians in the Charleston, Beckley, Lewisburg and Huntington areas may remember this cable ISP as Suddenlink, but parent company Altice recently united all home internet services under the Optimum brand. Pricing and speeds are decent -- $40 to $70 per month for speeds of 300 to 940Mbps -- as are the service terms, with no equipment fees, data caps or contracts. Consistently low customer satisfaction is something to be aware of, however, with Optimum.

West Virginians in the Charleston, Beckley, Lewisburg and Huntington areas may remember this cable ISP as Suddenlink, but parent company Altice recently united all home internet services under the Optimum brand. Pricing and speeds are decent -- $40 to $70 per month for speeds of 300 to 940Mbps -- as are the service terms, with no equipment fees, data caps or contracts. Consistently low customer satisfaction is something to be aware of, however, with Optimum. Micrologic : Fixed wireless provider Micrologic covers a chunk of West Virginia from Sutton north to Barrackville and east to Parsons and parts of Bismarck. With service starting at $45 per month for speeds of 25 to 50Mbps, it will get you online, but T-Mobile Home Internet is likely to deliver faster speeds for around the same price.

Fixed wireless provider Micrologic covers a chunk of West Virginia from Sutton north to Barrackville and east to Parsons and parts of Bismarck. With service starting at $45 per month for speeds of 25 to 50Mbps, it will get you online, but T-Mobile Home Internet is likely to deliver faster speeds for around the same price. Shentel : Shenandoah Telephone Company offers cable internet with some fiber mixed in, mostly in the southernmost part of West Virginia. Service is relatively expensive at $65 to $200 per month for speeds of 150 to 1,000Mbps, but the free equipment rental and unlimited data help justify the cost.

Shenandoah Telephone Company offers cable internet with some fiber mixed in, mostly in the southernmost part of West Virginia. Service is relatively expensive at $65 to $200 per month for speeds of 150 to 1,000Mbps, but the free equipment rental and unlimited data help justify the cost. Spectrum : A top pick for cable internet, Spectrum features fast speed tiers of 300 to 1,000Mbps along with fair, transparent pricing and simple service terms like unlimited data, no contracts and a low router rental fee. The only problem in West Virginia is that service is largely limited to the Clarksburg and Barrackville areas.

A top pick for cable internet, Spectrum features fast speed tiers of 300 to 1,000Mbps along with fair, transparent pricing and simple service terms like unlimited data, no contracts and a low router rental fee. The only problem in West Virginia is that service is largely limited to the Clarksburg and Barrackville areas. US Cellular : Another fixed wireless option, US Cellular, is available to roughly a quarter of West Virginia households, with primary service areas east of Charleston, including in the Eastern Panhandle. As with Micrologic, speeds are less than impressive for the price, so you may want to start with T-Mobile Home Internet if considering fixed wireless service.

Another fixed wireless option, US Cellular, is available to roughly a quarter of West Virginia households, with primary service areas east of Charleston, including in the Eastern Panhandle. As with Micrologic, speeds are less than impressive for the price, so you may want to start with T-Mobile Home Internet if considering fixed wireless service. Satellite internet: While HughesNet is the cheaper satellite option, Viasat may have faster speeds and a higher data allowance. Check out our HughesNet and Viasat comparison page for more on how the two compare. Starlink is another potential option, and although it won’t do much to alleviate the high costs of satellite internet, it has the potential for faster speeds than HughesNet or Viasat, plus unlimited data.

West Virginia internet options by city

It’s hard to cover the internet options of an entire state like West Virginia while giving individual cities the in-depth attention they deserve. For this reason, we’ve also put together lists of the best internet providers in cities across the US, including those in West Virginia. If you don’t find your hometown below, check back later. We’re working to add more every day.

Cheap internet options in West Virginia

As mentioned above, Breezeline has the cheapest internet plan in West Virginia, offering speeds up to 100Mbps starting at $20 per month. However, Xfinity isn’t far behind, with a 200Mbps plan starting at $25 monthly. While the low pricing is tempting, renting a router may add to your costs -- up to $15 with Breezeline and Xfinity.

What's the cheapest internet plan in West Virginia? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Breezeline Base $20 100Mbps $15 (optional) Xfinity Connect More $25 200Mbps $15 (optional) Armstrong Zoom Express $35 25Mbps None Optimum 300 $40 300Mbps None Micrologic Home Internet $45 25-50Mbps Varies Frontier Fiber 500 $50 500Mbps None Spectrum Internet $50 300Mbps $5 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None HughesNet Gen 5 15GB $50 25Mbps $15 monthly or $450 purchase fee Show more (5 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in West Virginia

The best internet deals and top promotions in West Virginia depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

West Virginia internet providers, such as Breezeline and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or special offers for a limited time. Many providers, including Frontier Fiber and Shentel, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is West Virginia broadband?

Ookla speed test data from Q3 2023 ranked West Virginia 41st for fastest median download speeds at around 159Mbps. That’s well below the national average (213Mbps), but it’s worth noting that speeds of 159Mbps are sufficient for many internet uses, including streaming in HD or 4K, on multiple devices.

Keep in mind that the speed test data is a statewide average and isn’t necessarily representative of the speeds you can get in your home. Many West Virginia internet providers offer plans with maximum speeds significantly faster than the state’s median download speed.

Fastest internet plans in West Virginia Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Frontier Fiber 5000 $155 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit Extra $80 1,200Mbps 35Mbps 1.25TB or unlimited Cable Breezeline Gigafast $60 1,000Mbps 50Mbps None Cable Optimum Gig $70 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Spectrum Internet Gig $90 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Shentel 1Gbps $200 1,000Mbps 10Mbps 3.25TB (unlimited available) Cable Armstrong Zoom Extreme $75 500Mbps cable, 940Mbps fiber 25Mbps cable, 880Mbps fiber None Cable, fiber Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines; internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in West Virginia

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

We also go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We input local addresses on provider websites, as well, to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

What’s the final word on internet providers in West Virginia?

Regardless of location, I’d recommend a fiber internet connection when available. In West Virginia, fiber internet will likely come from Frontier -- CNET’s pick for the best provider in the state -- or possibly Armstrong.

If you can’t get fiber internet, look to cable internet for comparable speeds and potentially lower introductory rates. Xfinity, Breezeline and Armstrong are top cable ISPs in West Virginia, although Shentel, Spectrum and others may be available depending on where you live.

Fixed wireless internet, specifically that of T-Mobile Home Internet (though Micrologic and US Cellular may be worth a look), is a practical option for broadband in rural areas where cable or fiber connections do not reach. As a last resort, satellite internet from HughesNet, Viasat or Starlink may provide the only access to broadband speeds in West Virginia’s more rural areas.

Internet providers in West Virginia FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in West Virginia? Frontier is the best provider in West Virginia due to its broad DSL, fiber-optic coverage and customer-friendly service terms. Frontier Fiber speeds and overall value are significantly higher than Frontier’s DSL service, so the best provider for your home may come down to the available service type. In areas with DSL service and a cable provider such as Xfinity, Optimum or Breezeline, cable internet will almost assuredly present faster speeds and a better value.

Is fiber internet available in West Virginia? Yes, but availability is unfortunately limited. Approximately 18% of West Virginia households are eligible for fiber internet. Frontier Fiber is the largest fiber provider in the state, although Armstrong and select regional providers also offer fiber internet in West Virginia.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in West Virginia? Breezeline offers the cheapest plan with speeds up to 100Mbps starting at $20 per month. Xfinity is a close second with a starting price of $25 monthly for speeds up to 200Mbps. Renting a router from either provider will add to the total monthly cost. Other providers, such as Optimum and Frontier, may have a higher starting price but are a better value when considering speeds and equipment costs. Optimum Internet 300, for example, starts at $40 per month -- double the cost of Breezeline’s cheapest plan -- but with no router rental fee, and the plan comes with three times the maximum download speed.