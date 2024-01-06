Best Internet Providers in York, Pennsylvania

What is the best internet provider in York?

Xfinity is York's best internet service provider, with the best availability, lowest starting prices and fastest speeds. It's the only wired provider (cable or fiber) in the city, and though prices increase significantly after one to three years, it's still the best bet for fast, reliable internet in York.

If you don’t want to deal with Xfinity’s price increases, both T-Mobile and Verizon offer wireless internet service in the area, with plans starting at $50 per month. They don’t reach the same speeds as Xfinity -- Verizon comes close -- but they provide plenty of bandwidth for most households.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in York across many categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in York. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month, a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in York

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best internet provider in York Our take - Xfinity is the only wired internet provider in York, which means it’ll be the default option for most people. Almost every house in the city can get Xfinity's service, and Xfinity has the cheapest and fastest plans of any provider in the area. The main drawback is that prices increase significantly after one to three years on all Xfinity plans. For example, the $25-per-month plan increases to $45 in year two and $80 in year three. Not all of Xfinity’s plans have such severe increases, but it’s something to look out for. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in York Our take - Verizon utilizes its 5G network to offer home internet in York. It has two plans available: up to 300Mbps download speed and 20Mbps upload speed for $50 per month and 1,000/75Mbps for $70. Though wireless internet is generally considered less reliable than wired connections like cable and fiber, Verizon has received the highest customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power in York’s region for 11 straight years. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (844) 634-4339 Check with Verizon Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Check with Verizon Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best customer service in York Our take - Like Verizon, T-Mobile offers wireless home internet service in York. Its speeds are slightly slower than Verizon's and there's only one plan available, but T-Mobile includes a price-for-life guarantee -- a rare find in the internet world -- and you can save an extra $20 per month when you bundle with an eligible cellphone plan. T-Mobile also has the highest customer satisfaction scores of any nonfiber ISP in the American Customer Satisfaction Index's survey. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details

York internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Starlink Satellite $120 25-220Mbps $599 (up front) None None 6.1 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $25-$80 200-1,200Mbps $15 (optional) None Optional 7 Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in York? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect More $25 200Mbps $15 (optional) Xfinity Fast $35 400Mbps $15 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in York

The best internet deals and the top promotions in York depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

York internet providers, such as Verizon 5G Home Internet and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in York Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Xfinity Gigabit Extra $80 1,200Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Xfinity Gigabit $70 1,000Mbps 20Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

Kyle Little/Getty Images

How CNET chose the best internet providers in York

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike with the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what's our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they're paying? Are customers happy with their service?

Though the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to "yes" on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in York FAQ

What is the best internet service provider in York? Xfinity is York's best internet service provider, offering the broadest coverage, cheapest starting prices and fastest speeds.

Is fiber internet available in York? No, fiber internet isn't available in York, according to FCC data.

What is the cheapest internet provider in York? Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in York, offering plans starting at $25 per month.