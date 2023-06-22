Best Internet Providers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Verizon Fios - Best Philadelphia internet provider overall Prices: $50 - $120 per month

Speeds: 300 - 2,000Mbps

Unlimited data Check with Verizon Fios Or call to order: (877) 391-9486 Xfinity - Fastest internet provider in Philadelphia Prices: $20 - $300 per month

Speeds: 75 - 6,000Mbps

Data caps on some plans Check with Xfinity Internet Or call to order: (877) 848-1074 Verizon 5G Home Internet - Best 5G fixed wireless solution among internet providers in Philadelphia Prices: $50 - $70 per month

Speeds: 85 - 1,000Mbps

Unlimited data Check with Verizon 5G Home Internet Or call to order: (866) 593-9491 NEW! CNET Shopping Extension Get the lowest price on everything Add CNET Shopping

The City of Brotherly Love is a place like no other -- except when it comes to home internet options, maybe. Like many cities, Philadelphia presents two main internet options -- a cable internet provider and a fiber internet provider -- plus a few other, less desirable choices to consider but ultimately pass on.

Verizon Fios will be your go-to fiber provider in Philadelphia and is our pick for the best Philly ISP overall. That said, don't count out Philadelphia's top cable internet provider, Xfinity. Though the cable service won't deliver quite the same upload speed and reliability of a 100% fiber-optic service, you'll have more, and potentially faster and cheaper, internet options with Xfinity.

There's also Verizon's 5G Home Internet service to consider, which can deliver near-gigabit speeds for as little as $35 per month with the right qualifications. And there are more internet providers in Philadelphia, such as T-Mobile and local fixed wireless provider PhillyWhisper. Astound, a cable internet provider, is also an option for people just over the county line into Yeadon, Lansdowne and Upper Darby Township.

Best internet providers in Philadelphia

When it comes to the best internet providers, the ones that I would recommend and consider if I lived in Philadelphia would be Verizon and Xfinity. You'll find below service details for each provider and what makes them stand out, followed by a rundown of other potential ISP options in Philly and a look at the cheapest and fastest internet plans in the area.

Note: The prices, speeds and features detailed in the article text may differ from those listed in the product detail cards, which represent providers’ national offerings. Your particular internet service options -- including prices and speeds -- depend on your address and may differ from those detailed here.

Sarah Tew/CNET Verizon Fios Best Philadelphia internet provider overall Check availability Or call to order: (877) 391-9486 Product details Price range $50 - $120 per month Speed range 300 - 2,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment with gig service Verizon Fios checks all the right boxes: fast speeds for the price, a reliable fiber connection with symmetrical or near-symmetrical download and upload speeds, no contracts and no data caps. On top of that, Verizon Fios often throws in a bonus offer, like gift cards, streaming subscriptions or free electronics, just for signing up. Availability: You'll find Verizon Fios available just about everywhere throughout Philadelphia, though there are a select few neighborhoods in Spring Garden, Grays Ferry, Fishtown and other districts where service may be unavailable. Still, for the most part, you can expect to find Verizon Fios wherever you are or are moving to in Philly. Plans and pricing: You'll have three plans to choose from with Verizon Fios: 300Mbps, 500Mbps or 1Gig starting at $50, $70 and $90 per month, respectively. Each comes with a two-, three- or four-year price guarantee (also respectively), and there is no set price increase to go into effect after the price guarantee term is over. Fees and service details: Your equipment is included at no extra cost with all Verizon Fios home internet plans. There are no data caps and no contracts are required. Read our Verizon Fios review. Check Verizon Fios availability Or call to order: (877) 391-9486

Sarah Tew/CNET Xfinity Fastest internet provider in Philadelphia Check availability Or call to order: (877) 848-1074 Product details Price range $20 - $300 per month Speed range 75 - 6,000Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Xfinity boasts great availability and multiple high-speed, low-priced plans to choose from in the Philadelphia area. Upload speeds are less impressive, however, and there is a looming price increase to be aware of when considering Xfinity. Availability: Like Verizon Fios, Xfinity serves the entire Philadelphia area, save for a few random blocks. For the most part, Xfinity is a cable internet provider and, according to the Federal Communications Commission, the only fiber service currently available from Xfinity in the area is on the other side of the Delaware. Plans and pricing: Philadelphia residents will have five or so Xfinity cable internet plans to choose from, with download speeds ranging from 200 to 1,200Mbps. Pricing ranges from a low $25 per month for speeds up to 200Mbps to $80 for up to 1,200Mbps. That's among the lowest monthly pricing you'll find for high-speed internet anywhere, but expect a sharp increase after 24 months. Fees and service details: Xfinity's cheapest plan includes a router rental at no extra cost, but renting your equipment with any other plan will add $14 to your monthly bill. There are no contracts or data caps with Xfinity, at least not in the Philadelphia area. Read our Xfinity internet review. Check Xfinity Internet availability Or call to order: (877) 848-1074

Sarah Tew/CNET Verizon 5G Home Internet Best 5G fixed wireless solution among internet providers in Philadelphia Check availability Or call to order: (866) 593-9491 Product details Price range $50 - $70 per month (50% off for eligible 5G mobile customers) Speed range 85 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment, 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Verizon didn't land on my list of top Philadelphia ISPs twice because I'm partial to the provider -- it's because it currently has the best 5G home internet service in the area. The price is right, and 5G's potential to shake up the broadband industry is exciting, but for Philadelphia residents, I'd still recommend a cable or fiber connection versus 5G. That said, if you're ready to cut the broadband cord with a simple wireless connection and qualify for the 50% discount, Verizon 5G Home Internet is certainly worth a look. Availability: Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service spans much of Philadelphia, but you'll find the best coverage in Girard Estate and Grays Ferry neighborhoods. Plans and pricing: If service is available at your address (it may not be even if your phone can get 5G service), you'll have two plan options: Verizon 5G Home with speeds in the 85 to 300Mbps range starting at $50 a month and Verizon 5G Home Plus with speeds ranging from 300 to 1,000Mbps starting at $70 a month. Qualifying Verizon mobile customers can get 50% off Verizon 5G Home Internet plans, meaning you could get a high-speed broadband connection in Philadelphia for $25 or $35 a month, depending on the plan you choose. Fees and service details: Both plans include your equipment and unlimited data at no extra cost and do not require a contract. Read our Verizon 5G home internet review. Check Verizon 5G Home Internet availability Or call to order: (866) 593-9491

All Philadelphia internet providers

As mentioned above, Xfinity and Verizon aren't the only ISPs in the Philadelphia area, just the ones I'd recommend most. You'll find details on other potential providers below.

Top Philadelphia internet providers by availability Provider Starting price Download speed range (Mbps) Equipment cost CNET review score Astound $15-$45 300-1,200 $7 (optional) 7 PhillyWhisper $50 25 or higher None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet $50 72-245 None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet $50-$70 300-940 None 7.2 Verizon Fios $50-$90 300-940 None 7.6 Xfinity $25-$300 200-6,000 $15 (optional) 7 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Top Philadelphia ISP honorable mentions

These internet service providers may also be available in the Philadelphia area, but lack the availability or value to be considered among the "best." Still, if you're looking for alternatives to Verizon or Xfinity, these ISPs may be worth checking out.

Astound: Formerly known as RCN, Astound is available primarily to the west of Philadelphia and east/south of Springfield in areas such as Yeadon, Darby and Ridley Park. If Astound is available at your address, it'll be your best bet for cheap internet. The provider's overall cheapest pricing can be found in the Philadelphia area, with plans ranging from 300Mbps starting at $20 a month to 1,200Mbps starting at $60 a month. The intro pricing is tempting, but be prepared for steep price increases after the second year of service.

HughesNet: Satellite internet is available pretty much anywhere, including throughout Philadelphia, but is best suited for rural internet connections. Philadelphia residents will have faster, cheaper internet options than HughesNet, which advertises speeds of just 25Mbps starting at $50 a month.

PhillyWhisper: Local fixed wireless provider PhillyWhisper advertises a single residential internet plan starting at $50 monthly for minimum speeds of 25Mbps. Speeds faster than 25Mbps are common, according to the provider's website, but I seriously doubt they will be able to match what $50 will get you with Verizon or Xfinity.

T-Mobile: Another major 5G home internet provider, T-Mobile offers speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps starting at $50 per month ($30 for qualifying T-Mobile Magenta Max customers). Like Verizon 5G, equipment and unlimited data are included, and no contracts are required, but T-Mobile doesn't quite deliver the same speed potential for the price as Verizon. T-Mobile home internet coverage is also somewhat spotty throughout Philadelphia, covering only about a third of homes in the area.

Viasat: Like HughesNet, Viasat is available pretty much anywhere in the US, including Philadelphia. Also like HughesNet, Viasat is much more of a rural internet solution than a practical option for home internet in a city like Philly. If you're interested in exploring all your internet options, Viasat will likely be one, but expect relatively slow speeds along with high prices and data caps from the provider.

Philadelphians, like all Pennsylvanians, could save when switching to solar energy. 2d illustrations and photos/Getty Images

Internet pricing in Philadelphia

Astound, and 5G home internet from Verizon 5G or T-Mobile (if you qualify for a discount with either), will be your cheapest internet options in the Philadelphia area. Aside from those providers and circumstances, expect to pay at least $40 to $50 a month for home internet. Here's a look at the cheapest internet plans available in Philadelphia.

Affordable internet options for low-income households in Philadelphia

The Affordable Connectivity Program grants qualifying households a monthly credit of $30 towards home internet service. Once approved, you can apply the credit to internet service from Philadelphia internet providers, including Verizon, T-Mobile and Xfinity.

Xfinity also offers an affordable internet program, Internet Essentials, with speeds up to 100Mbps starting at $10 a month. No credit checks or contracts are required, and service is free when combined with the ACP credit.

Verizon does not have a similar low-income plan, but the provider does offer