Best Internet Providers in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

What is the best internet provider in Lancaster?

The best internet provider often comes down to simply what's available in your area. That may be the case for many in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where Xfinity is CNET's pick for the best internet service provider overall.

In addition to the best high-speed internet coverage throughout the area, Xfinity offers the best plan variety, including the cheapest internet and fastest plans in Lancaster. Xfinity Connect More starts at $25 per month for speeds up to 200 megabits per second, while the Gigabit x2 plan offers up to 2,000Mbps starting at $110.

If Xfinity doesn’t float your boat, Brightspeed may bring fiber internet to your area soon. Otherwise, potential broadband alternatives in Lancaster include fixed wireless internet from Verizon 5G Home Internet or T-Mobile Home Internet. Verizon has better fixed wireless coverage in Lancaster, along with cheaper service and faster max speeds than T-Mobile, but the latter may provide a better option for broadband in rural areas.

Finally, DSL internet from Verizon or Frontier may be available in Lancaster but are options hardly worth considering and not ones that I would recommend. With slow speeds and high pricing, there are better choices for home internet in Lancaster.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Lancaster across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Lancaster. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best internet provider in Lancaster, PA Our take - Xfinity has the best high-speed coverage in Lancaster, but there’s more to the provider than availability. The cable ISP offers a variety of reasonably priced plans to choose from, including internet and TV bundles. You may have to sign a one-year contract to get the lowest pricing, and renting equipment may add $15 to your bill, but there are few drawbacks to Xfinity otherwise. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Compare Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Connection DSL, fiber Speed range 10 - 940 Mbps Price range $50 - $79 per month Brightspeed Best fiber internet provider in Lancaster, PA Our take - Brightspeed’s fiber expansion is new to Lancaster, so serviceability is limited and somewhat random. If and when fiber service comes to your address, it’s worth checking out for the low pricing on symmetrical gig speeds. Brightspeed’s DSL service is also available in parts of Lancaster, but you’ll likely want to pass on it depending on what speeds you can get (up to 100Mbps at best). . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 510-6246 Check with Brightspeed Compare Connection DSL, fiber Speed range 10 - 940 Mbps Price range $50 - $79 per month Key Info Unlimited data

Unlimited data

no contracts

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Lancaster, PA Our take - Until Brightspeed gets a larger footprint in Lancaster, Verizon 5G Home Internet is likely your best alternative to Xfinity. Speeds vary by address -- 50 to 300Mbps or 85 to 1,000Mbps, depending on the plan you choose -- but service includes unlimited data, free equipment rental, no contracts and a potential discount for Verizon mobile customers. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 545-6781 Check with Verizon Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

Lancaster, Pennsylvania, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Brightspeed DSL, fiber $50-$59 20-100Mbps DSL, up to 940Mbps fiber $15 None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $25-$110 200-2,000Mbps $15 (optional) 1.2TB or unlimited 1 year or none 7

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Lancaster? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect More $25 200Mbps $15 (optional) Xfinity Fast $35 400Mbps $15 (optional) Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None Brightspeed Internet $50 20-100Mbps $15 Brightspeed Fiber $59 940Mbps $15 T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Show more (2 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Lancaster

The best internet deals and top promotions in Lancaster depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Lancaster internet providers, such as T-Mobile Home Internet and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or other promotions for a limited time. Many, however, including Brightspeed and Verizon 5G Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Lancaster Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Xfinity Gigabit x2 $110 2,000Mbps 200Mbps Unlimited data included Cable Xfinity Gigabit Extra $80 1,200Mbps 35Mbps Unlimited data included Cable Brightspeed Fiber $59 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit $70 1,000Mbps 20Mbps 1.2TB Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Show more (1 item)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Lancaster

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Lancaster? Xfinity is Lancaster's best internet service provider due to its wide availability, low introductory pricing and fast speeds. Xfinity is available to nearly every Lancaster household and offers the cheapest plan and fastest max download speeds in the area.

Is fiber internet available in Lancaster? Recent FCC data shows that fiber internet is not available in Lancaster. Fiber providers, including Frontier, Kinetic by Windstream and Verizon Fios, offer service around Lancaster, but not within city limits. Brightspeed is actively building fiber networks in Lancaster County, but availability is currently limited.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Lancaster? Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Lancaster. The cheapest plan, Xfinity Connect More, starts at $25 monthly for download speeds up to 200Mbps. For $10 more, Xfinity Fast offers double the speed, up to 400Mbps, at $35 monthly. Other Lancaster internet service providers, including Brightspeed, Verizon 5G Home Internet and T-Mobile Home Internet, start at $50 or higher per month and may come with slower speeds than you’d get from Xfinity’s cheaper plans.